Premier League tiebreaker rules 2026: Goal difference, head-to-head record, how it works

Manchester City and Arsenal are on pace for the same amount of points, and the Premier League could see tiebreakers needed to decide its 2025-26 title winner.

Wow.

MORE — Current Premier League table; Latest standings

City have beaten Arsenal and could well erase a nine-point deficit to sit level with the Gunners within just a few days.

So what’s the order for tiebreakers and who holds the advantage?

Below are all the details you need when it comes to the Premier League 2025-26 tiebreaker rules.

What are the Premier League tiebreaker rules? How are things decided after goal difference?

Each position in the Premier League table is decided by the following tiebreakers if teams finish on the same number of points.



Goal difference

Goals scored

Team who collected the most points in head-to-head series

Away goals scored in head-to-head games

If teams could not be separated by the above criteria and they are fighting for the title, European spots or relegation, a one-off play-off game at a neutral ground will be scheduled to decide who finishes higher.

But that won’t happen this year.

How does the Premier League head-to-head tiebreaker work?

The team who collected the most points in head-to-head games will finish higher. If teams are level after that the team who scored the most away goals in head-to-head games will finish higher. If teams are level after that then a one-off playoff game will be needed.

Who has the tiebreaker advantage between Arsenal and Manchester City?

At the conclusion of Man City’s win over Arsenal on April 19, the Gunners have 70 points to City’s 67. Arsenal had played one more game. The goal differential is difference is a single goal in favor of Arsenal (+37 to +36) but a City win to make it a tie would make it even at a minimum.

Arsenal held Man City 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium in September but Man City beat Arsenal 2-1 on April 19 to win the season series with the Gunners. If goal difference and goals scored are equal, City will win the title.

Has Premier League title ever been decided by goal difference?

Yes. Once. The famous 2011-12 season, when Sergio Aguero scored a winner on the final day of the season for Manchester City in the 94th minute against QPR, was the only time the title has been decided on goal difference. Manchester City and Manchester United both finished the season on 89 points but City had a goal difference of +64 and United were on +56.