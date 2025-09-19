 Skip navigation
How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published September 19, 2025 12:09 PM

Arsenal look to keep up their relative mastery of rivals Manchester City when the two sides meet Sunday at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are unbeaten in five against Pep Guardiola’s City, drawing twice and winning thrice including the 2023 Community Shield at Wembley Stadium.

MORE — How will Arsenal, Man City line up?

The sides’ last meeting was Arsenal’s 5-1 demolition of City on Groundhog Day 2025, as Declan Rice set up two goals and five different Gunners were amongst the goals in North London.

Both teams had midweek Champions League action, with Arsenal winning 2-0 at Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday and Man City taking down 10-man Napoli 2-0 on Thursday.

WATCH — Arsenal vs Manchester City

Arsenal have done a bit better than City in Premier League play, their nine points putting them in second place heading into Week 5. But City can join Arsenal on nine points with a win if they can build on their Manchester derby win.

A multi-goal win would send Man City ahead of Arsenal at this early stage of the season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday
Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Kai Havertz (knee - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Ben White (unspecified), Martin Odegaard (shoulder - MORE), William Saliba (ankle - MORE)

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Rayan Ait Nouri (undisclosed injury), Mateo Kovacic (calf), Omar Marmoush (knee), Rayan Cherki (thigh), Kalvin Phillips (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: John Stones (undisclosed), Marcus Bettinelli (knock)

Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction

Man City were home on Thursday and perhaps that’ll offset some of the advantage Arsenal will have from playing two days prior in Spain. It’s difficult to project this game without knowing if Arsenal have Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and/or William Saliba, while Man City’s lack of fitness in the center of the park is also a huge variable. The biggest question, however, is how conservative Arteta will have his Gunners play at home. It will be a surprise if they go for it. Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City.