Bukayo Saka injury update — Arsenal, England star suffers hamstring injury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

deegan.jpg
Haiden Deegan clinches 2025 250 Pro Motocross Championship with Budds Creek Moto 1 win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington
Connor Zilisch moving up to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026
MX 2025 Rd 10 Unadilla Haiden Deegan 02.JPG
Haiden Deegan edges Jo Shimoda in Budds Creek 250 Moto 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arslee_gyokeresgoal2_250823.jpg
Gyokeres completes brace to give Arsenal 5-0 lead
nbc_pl_arslee_timbergoal2_v2_250823.jpg
Timber adds to career day in demolition of Leeds
nbc_pl_ardslee_gyokeresgoal_250823.jpg
Gyokeres dazzles, drills Arsenal 3-0 ahead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

deegan.jpg
Haiden Deegan clinches 2025 250 Pro Motocross Championship with Budds Creek Moto 1 win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington
Connor Zilisch moving up to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026
MX 2025 Rd 10 Unadilla Haiden Deegan 02.JPG
Haiden Deegan edges Jo Shimoda in Budds Creek 250 Moto 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arslee_gyokeresgoal2_250823.jpg
Gyokeres completes brace to give Arsenal 5-0 lead
nbc_pl_arslee_timbergoal2_v2_250823.jpg
Timber adds to career day in demolition of Leeds
nbc_pl_ardslee_gyokeresgoal_250823.jpg
Gyokeres dazzles, drills Arsenal 3-0 ahead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Bukayo Saka injury update — Arsenal, England star suffers hamstring injury

  
Published August 23, 2025 01:53 PM

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has added a second big name to the Gunners’ list of those injured Saturday versus Leeds United.

Saka, 23, had already scored in helping Arsenal to a 3-0 lead in the game, and his body language was that of disappointment as trainers treated a left hamstring injury early in the second half.

MORE — Arsenal vs Leeds recap, video highlights

He limped off the pitch, handing off the captain’s arm band he received when Martin Odegaard left the game through injury in the first half.

All this comes days after Kai Havertz suffered an injury that seemed to fast-forward Arsenal’s pursuit of Eberechi Eze, who the club unveiled before the game.

Bukayo Saka injury — Arsenal, England star suffers apparent leg injury

Saka’s been pretty durable for the Gunners, playing every game in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 Premier League seasons before featuring in 35 the following year.

But he missed 2.5 months last year with a hamstring injury and the Gunners will be hoping this is nothing that serious.

Here’s what Arteta said about the injuries to both players.

“Martin looked like a shoulder,” Arteta said. “He’ll have a scan tomorrow so we’ll see. Bukayo had to come off when he was sprinting with a defender, He felt a hamstring, a different one [than last season]. We had already lost Kai [Havertz], who is a massive player. And now Bukayo and Martin, that’s why the squad has to be big.”

Arsenal have, however, built up their depth this season with purchases of Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres to join a solid crew of Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Myles Lewis-Skelly. Young phenom Max Dowman is also creating massive buzz in red and white.

Injuries to Havertz, Odegaard, and Saka will have already challenged that depth, and Arteta will be hoping his treatment team can work magic to get the numbers back up prior to the UEFA Champions League’s introduction to the fixture list next month.