Arsenal unveil Eberechi Eze after Crystal Palace transfer

Crystal Palace have announced that Eberechi Eze has left the club for Arsenal, with the Gunners soon issuing the news in front of a delighted Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Crystal Palace and England star made the news prior to the Gunners’ Week 2 kickoff with Leeds United, a perfect gift for their 2025-26 Premier League season home opener. The price of the gift could rise to $91 million, according to reports.

Eze issued an emotional statement thanking Palace for his time there, saying “I had goals set and my targets in place for what I wanted to achieve here at Palace but I had no idea of what these last 5 years would really turn out to be.”

The 27-year-old Eze is an elite dribbler who thrives in 1v1 situations and appears as happy to set up a goal as he is to deposit one himself. He helped Palace to the 2024-25 FA Cup and 2025 Community Shield.

The expensive signing thrives as an attacking midfielder or featuring on the left, where he’ll be odds-on favorite to start over Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli. Arsenal’s depth in attack in remarkably strong this season.

Eberechi Eze signs for Arsenal — England ace’s history

Eze makes a long-awaited return to North London after beginning his club days in Arsenal’s academy from 2006-2011.

Stints at Fulham, Reading, and Millwall followed before Eze broke through with another London club — Queens Park Rangers — with a short pitstop at Wycombe Wanderers.

Joining Palace in 2020 further unlocked Eze, whose gone on to earn 12 caps for England.

Eze scored 40 times with 28 assists in 169 appearances for Palace, and Arsenal will be hoping that the step onto a bigger stage will work like a charm as it did when Michael Olise went from Palace to Bayern Munich last season.

Palace chairman Steve Parish issues emotional Eze statement

(from cpfc.co.uk)

“Eberechi’s journey is truly incredible: from being released from multiple clubs, to scoring the Cup final-winning goal, and helping bring the club its first major trophy in 164 years, he is a huge inspiration and role model.

“Just as importantly, and no less inspirationally, Ebs is a great person, always positive, always a positive presence, and humble in his dealings with everyone, regularly giving his time to the club’s charity and other philanthropy. He epitomizes everything good about the modern footballer.

“We, as a club, will always hold Ebs in our hearts and wish him all the success for the future. He will always be welcome back at Selhurst Park.”