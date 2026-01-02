Crystal Palace seal club record transfer of Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur

Brennan Johnson is moving across London after Crystal Palace agreed a club record deal to sign the Welshman from Tottenham Hotspur.

Johnson, 24, scored the decisive goal in Spurs’ 1-0 triumph over Manchester United in last season’s Europa League and now joins a Palace side vying for the Conference League.

Previous reports have cited the fee as near to $48 million, topping previous deals for Christian Benteke and Eddie Nketiah.

The winger has seen his minutes drop this season at Spurs under new boss Thomas Frank. Johnson’s played just 907 minutes across 21 matches in all competitions. He has four goals, a bit of a surprise given he bagged 18 goals and seven assists last season including the lone goal in the UEL final triumph over Manchester United.

“I’m really delighted that Brennan has joined the club,” said Palace boss Oliver Glasner. “He arrives very early in the window, so credit to the club for making this happen so quickly. Brennan will give us options in our attacking play with his pace and goalscoring ability and with all the upcoming games he will be a valuable addition to the squad.”

The early addition is key, as Palace do not have Ismaila Sarr due to the Africa Cup of Nations and are also without attack-minded players Eddie Nketiah and Daichi Kamada after selling Eberechi Eze in the summer.

Johnson could pay immediate dividends as Palace prepare to play Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Sunday. Glasner’s been operating with Yeremy Pino and Justin Devenny underneath Jean-Philippe Mateta, with Christantus Uche and Romain Esse coming off the bench.