Top News

MX 2025 Rd 10 Unadilla Jett Lawrence 03.JPG
2025 Budds Creek 450 Moto 1 LIVE Updates: Jett Lawrence earns the holeshot
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Kaulig Racing Truck.jpg
Kaulig Racing to field five Ram entries in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026
MX 2025 Rd 10 Unadilla Haiden Deegan 01 back.JPG
2025 Budds Creek 250 Qualification: Seth Hammaker fastest on final lap
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arslee_sakagoal_250823.jpg
Saka ignites the Emirates against Leeds
nbc_golf_johhnson_wagner_intrv_250823.jpg
Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake
nbc_pl_arslee_timbergoal_250823.jpg
Timber heads home Rice corner to put Arsenal ahead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Martin Odegaard injury latest — Arsenal captain leaves match with shoulder injury

  
Published August 23, 2025 01:14 PM

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard could not make it to halftime of the Gunners’ Saturday visit from Leeds United as an early-match injury became too much.

Odegaard, 26, suffered an apparent shoulder injury on a foul that led to a free kick after 15 minutes.

MORE — Arsenal vs Leeds live updates

He played on but went down again, this time drawing trainers onto the field around the half-hour mark.

Arsenal had broken through for a 1-0 lead over Leeds through Jurrien Timber when the captain was removed from the match.

Ethan Nwaneri took the midfielder’s place in the 38th minute, halftime a bridge too far for his discomfort.

Martin Odegaard injury latest — Arsenal captain leaves match with shoulder injury

Odegaard is no soft player. especially for a playmaker, so it’s alarming whenever he’s not fit to continue with a match.

But Arsenal were in full control of the match even if the lead was just 1-0, and there will be hope that boss Mikel Arteta simply deemed the question one of unnecessary risk. If so, it was astute and/or prescient; Arsenal led 2-0 by halftime.

Odegaard played in 45 games last season and his Premier League total of 30 in the 2024-25 campaign was preceded by 35, 37, and 36 the previous three seasons.

The 65-times capped Norwegian midfielder will not miss time if it’s unnecessary but this is the time of the season to allow for rest and recovery. We’ll see if Arteta’s postgame words prod more concern out of us.