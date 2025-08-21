How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal host Leeds at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday aiming to make it two wins from two to start a season where many believe they are the favorites to win it all.

WATCH — Arsenal v Leeds

Mikel Arteta’s side didn’t really look like title favorites as they labored to a 1-0 win at Manchester United on the opening weekend. But they found a way to win and it’s great to have that knack of grinding out results even when you’re not at your free-flowing best. After a summer of big spending, which is set to continue with Eberechi Eze arriving, Arsenal look the most likely to push Liverpool all the way for the title.

Leeds got off to a great start back in the Premier League as the new boys beat Everton 1-0 at a raucous Elland Road on the opening weekend. Daniel Farke’s side have added experience and quality in the transfer window and they look a lot stronger than the last time they were in the top-flight in the 2022-23 season. This game is a ‘free hit’ for Leeds and if they can stay solid at the back, they have plenty of dangerous players who can hurt Arsenal on the counter.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Leeds, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (August 23)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com & Stream live on Peacock

Arsenal team news, focus

Gabriel and William Saliba were immense at center back against Man United and so was David Raya in goal. Jurrien Timber and Myles Lewis-Skelly could come in for Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori at full back as Arteta has the option to keep all four full backs fresh early in the season. In midfield the trio of Zubimendi, Rice and Odegaard are the starters, while Noni Madueke may start on the left wing. Viktor Gyokeres had a debut to forget last weekend but this feels like a game where he will get plenty of chances to prove his aerial prowess and finishing ability.

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Christian Norgaard (undisclosed), Kai Havertz (knee - MORE)

Leeds team news, focus

Farke will set Leeds up to be tough to break down and launch counters with the searing pace of Dan James and Wilfried Gnonto. Adding Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor in attack has significantly strengthened Leeds’ options and if they can keep things tight in defense, you’d back them to stay up this season.

Arsenal vs Leeds prediction

The Gunners probably won’t be at their best as they click through the gears, but they’ll get the job done with minimum fuss. Arsenal 2-0 Leeds.