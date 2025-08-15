 Skip navigation
How to watch Leeds vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published August 15, 2025 11:58 AM

Leeds United return to the Premier League after a short absence, opening their 2025-26 season with a visit from Everton to Elland Road.

Leeds enter the game with the positive news of a signing, and it’s longtime Everton man Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a three-year deal.

WATCH — Leeds United v Everton

Everton have a new forward of their own in Villarreal export Thierno Barry, who will compete with Beto atop a suddenly-interesting Toffees attack that features Man City loanee Jack Grealish in addition to holdovers Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil.

Leeds have some intriguing new faces as well, with Wolfsburg transfer Lukas Nmecha and Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri joining forces with Newcastle-trained Sean Longstaff and suspended but strong Udinese star Jaka Bijol.

Everton will hope to win early for David Moyes and avoid the early-season holes that have plagued recent seasons. Leeds know a win here would be their best bet for a pre-international break league win, as Arsenal and Newcastle are next.

Who will deliver the goods?

For live updates and highlights throughout Leeds vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday
Venue: Elland Road
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Stream live online via NBC.com

Leeds team news, focus

OUT: Jaka Bijol (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Jayden Bogle (hip), Sebastiaan Bornauw (calf), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (fitness)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Patterson (groin), Vitalii Mykolenko (undisclosed), Harrison Armstrong (thigh)

Leeds vs Everton prediction

The home crowd will buoy Leeds as Everton look to find their finishing footing. The result is on a razor’s edge, and we see it pretty balanced at this point. Leeds 1-1 Everton.