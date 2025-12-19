Ruben Amorim speaks of youth ‘entitlement’ after Manchester United teens post photo responses to criticism

The greybeards — yes, including Roy Keane — will be nodding after Ruben Amorim explained what he called a problem of entitlement amongst players following a social scene caused by academy players Harry Amass and Chido Obi.

Amorim made comments last week about the struggles of Amass and Obi of late and the players responded on social media by posting images showing good times away from United’s first team. — Amass posted a Player of the Month award won while on loan to Sheffield Wednesday while Obi used a shot of him scoring for United’s U21s.

MORE — Premier League festive fixtures list, storylines

Amorim was asked about the images on Friday and defended his initial comments, saying that players often don’t realize how special the club is until they aren’t involved in it and doubling down on the ‘E’ word.

“I think it is the feeling of entitlement that we have in our club,” he said. “Sometimes strong words is not bad words, sometimes difficult moments is not the bad things for the kids.”

Ruben Amorim on ‘entitlement’ of youth players

To be fair, Amorim was more critical of the players’ responses than their feelings.

The Manchester United boss says the players are welcome to speak with him after hearing his words last week, and implies the problem is with Internet bravery over personal conviction and confidence.

“I think it’s something in our club, and we talk about the players sometimes forget about what it means to play for Manchester United. We as a club sometimes forget who we are and that’s that’s the feeling that I have. I understand everything is the environment, is the moment of the players, the kids they feel entitled. “They feel free to respond to the manager with a picture, my office is open, nobody is coming to talk to me. And that is the way we can solve things. I think we need to change first as a club and then everything is going to change.” Ruben Amorim

These are all fair thoughts. Sure they will stick in the craws of Amass and Obi as well as some teammates but they will also send a message to all of the expectations of better attitudes.

Given that Amorim spent most of last season lamenting mentality problems around United and then used the summer to flip his squad, it feels like an okay fight for him.

Amass, 18, has made seven first team appearances for United at his tender age and has gone 90 minutes for struggling Wednesday in all but two Championship matches since arriving on loan in early September.

Obi, who turned 18 last month, has five goals and two assists in 15 matches across all competitions for United’s reserves. The Danish forward made seven appearances for Amorim in the second half of last season but has yet to be selected for a Premier League 18 this season.