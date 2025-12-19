How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester United’s continuing quest to climb into the top four heads to the home of surprising Premier League title fighters Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in four but a Monday draw stoppped them from climbing into a tie for fourth. They remain sixth on 26 points, two points behind fourth-place Chelsea and seven behind Villa.

WATCH — Aston Villa v Manchester United

Unai Emery’s Villans have 33 points, one fewer than Man City and three back of Arsenal with both teams playing Saturday.

Villa have been red-hot, winners of six-straight Premier League games and 10 of 11. They’ve lost just twice in all competitions since September and have been doing it in fun fashion (for neutrals) more often than not. Their last three Premier League matches have featured seven, three, and five goals without a single zero on either side of the scoreboard.

United’s success seen them take eight of 12 points with wins away to Palace and Wolves and home draws with West Ham and Bournemouth. It’s not quite a murderers’ row, and the absences of Casemiro through suspension, Matthijs De Ligt with an ongoing injury, and Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui, and Bryan Mbeumo with AFCON duty loom large here.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Manchester United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday

Venue: Villa Park — Aston

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Jadon Sancho (loan - unable to face parent club), Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Ross Barkley (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Martinez (lower back), Pau Torres (lower leg)

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Matthijs de Ligt (unspecified - MORE), Casemiro (suspension), Noussair Mazraoui (international duty - AFCON), Bryan Mbeumo (international duty - AFCON), Amad Diallo (international duty - AFCON), Harry Maguire (thigh)

Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction

There is a lot going against the visitors here beyond an in-form, top-end opponent. Casemiro’s absence is big and the AFCON ones hurt, too, but goodness, gracious the Matthijs De Ligt injury has led to some wide-open football. The Red Devils haven’t kept a clean sheet since an October 4 win over Sunderland. Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester United.