Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim suffered a little-picture defeat and a big-picture question as Bruno Fernandes limped off the Red Devils’ 2-1 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

Fernandes played a few minutes after grabbing his leg late in the first half but did not return to the game after halftime.

MORE — Aston Villa v Man United recap, video highlights

The injury certainly did not help United, who were slightly superior on the field and level on the scoreboard going into halftime.

Still, Amorim’s thoughts won’t be limited to his captain’s injury, as United could’ve still drawn level in the game with better finishing on the day. It was one of several good things from a loss, including debuts for two teenagers in a week that saw Amorim and academy players in the news for less fun reasons.

Ruben Amorim reaction after Manchester United lose Bruno Fernandes, game at Aston Villa

Thoughts on the game? “We were the better team today. We were unlucky even with the injury of Bruno but during the game even without Bruno we were the better team. We did a very good job that no one is going to remember tomorrow because what matters is the result.”

Worst time of year for a big player’s injury? “We need to prepare all the guys that we have to the next game. The responsibility is the same. No one is going to remember these problems, so let’s cope with that.”

Switched your midfield shape for this game and it worked: “We already knew that Aston Villa play with everybody inside and we needed to overload that situation. We were training like that so with different options we can use for every game.”

How did you react to Bruno’s injury, because he’s rarely unavailable: “It’s really strange but in the moment, during this year we have so many problems but we have to cope with that. Fletcher did his first game which is good news. Lacey the same thing. We’ll try to find solutions for the next game.”

Early ideas on Bruno’s injury? “I think it’s soft tissue so it’s going to take a while. We’ll see.”

Debuts for Jack Fletcher and Shea Lacey from the academy. What does it mean? “It’s everything combined. it’s the history of the club. I know I’m just manager for six years and even Sporting is all about their academy. Every manager wants to bring players from the academy. I just want to win and make sure the players from the academy don’t suffer too much.”