Returning Gabriel has huge impact as Arsenal’s spiritual leader

  
Published December 30, 2025 06:01 PM

Gabriel made his first start for Arsenal in almost two months in their big win against Aston Villa and it was clear how important Arsenal’s spiritual leader will be in this title race.

Arsenal have experienced leaders, incredible talents and emerging young leaders, but nobody can match the intensity levels Gabriel brings to the whole team.

He scored the opening goal at the start of the second half, as he dominated yet again from an attacking set piece to set the tone for a stunning second half which saw Arsenal score four times to win 4-1.

Gabriel then celebrated blocking Morgan Rogers’ shot like he scored another goal before he came off with a slight knock late on which looked more precautionary than anything else.

The importance the towering Brazilian has on this team at both ends of the pitch was on full display against Villa and to put in that display on his first start after being out since early November was quite something.

His manager Mikel Arteta said the following when Sky Sports asked him how important Gabriel is to Arsenal.

“We saw today it was a great example,” Arteta smiled. “He comes back after six weeks out. Should have been probably eight. He comes back early and straight away against one of the best strikers in the league and how difficult it was to mark him. And the impact he had on the game was tremendous.”
We know Arsenal’s squad is deep and has so many options this season as they’ve navigated injuries superbly to remain top of the table at the halfway point.

But Gabriel’s return from injury is more than just his ability at both ends of the pitch.

His relentlessness and dedication is the spirit of this Arsenal side.

Given that Manchester City are so close with Arsenal in the title race, Gabriel’s individual battle with Erling Haaland coming up in mid-April could well decide this title race.

Arsenal have so much quality and Gabriel’s mentality and leadership is going to be vital when all is said and done.