How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League run begins away from home with a visit to tricky Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio de San Mamés on Tuesday.

The early kickoff will test Arsenal, who have been so strong this young season. The Gunners have allowed just one goal, which came in their 1-0 loss at Liverpool. They’ve blanked Man United, Leeds, and Nottingham Forest while ringing up 10 goals.

Mikel Arteta is without Bukayo Saka and waiting on a fitness check of Martin Odegaard, who aggravated a shoulder injury in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest. He was able to rest Declan Rice for most of that game and did not rush Ben White back, either. Piero Hincapie could make his debut. Arsenal have a big scrap with Man City at the weekend, and could go less-than-full strength in Spain.

The sides met in preseason, with Arsenal beating Bilbao 3-0 behind goals from Viktor Gyokeres, Saka, and Havertz.

Bilbao are coming off their first La Liga loss of the season following a 3-0-0 start, and they are without star striker Nico Williams. The 23-year-old is a huge miss, having scored a goal and two assists in the side’s unbeaten start. The Basque club have just signed former star Aymeric Laporte back after a run with Al-Nassr.

Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta is having a terrific start to the season as is new signing Jesus Areso, while goalkeeper Unai Simon is Spain’s captain and No. 1, capable of keeping anyone in a game.

For live updates and highlights throughout Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:45pm ET Tuesday

Venue: Estadio de San Mamés — Bilbao, Basque County

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount Plus

Athletic Bilbao team news, focus

OUT: Nico Williams (muscular), Benat Prados (knee), Unai Eguiluz (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Inigo Lekue (thigh)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Kai Havertz (knee - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (ankle - MORE), Christian Norgaard (undisclosed), Martin Odegaard (shoulder)

Athletic Bilbao vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal are favorites to get a win away from home, but this will be tighter than some expect for the Gunners. The travel will help level terms between the two and Arteta may alter his player usage with the Man City game ahead at the weekend. It also wouldn’t be a surprise if Unai Simon and his back line do enough to get a point... but we’ll shade Arsenal. Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Arsenal