Manchester City vs Manchester United player ratings: Who starred in Manchester derby?

Faces new and old shined brightly for Manchester City in a convincing Manchester derby triumph over Manchester United on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium.

Already ahead on a Phil Foden goal, the hosts found their groove in the second half behind an Erling Haaland brace.

There were stars up and down the City lineup, and not much to like for the visitors.

But they all get player ratings from us, because we believe in equal treatment.

Manchester City player ratings vs Manchester United

Gigi Donnarumma: 8 — Two super saves and total control over the box. Looked quite comfortable.

Abdukodir Khusanov: 7.5 — Brilliant from the jump. Even when he made mistakes he recovered quickly and made amends. Only Foden had more more defensive contributions than Khusanov’s dozen.

Ruben Dias: 7.5 — Particularly strong early when City was still finding its footing.

Josko Gvardiol: 7

Nico O’Reilly: 6.5

Rodri (Off 76'): 6.5

Tijjani Reijnders: 7 — This is a Pep Guardiola player and he’ll only get better as he gets more comfortable.

Bernardo Silva (Off 88'): 7 — What an assist to send Haaland in for his second goal. Very much up for the game as his leadership was visible

Jeremy Doku (Off 77'): 8.5 — A fantastic display with two assists and roadrunner-like quickness and speed.

Phil Foden: 8.5 — Scored the first goal and then showed the way with a game-high 13 defensive contributions.

Erling Haaland (Off 88'): 10 — Five shots, two goals, six clearances in the City 18.... what a player.

Subs

Nico Gonzalez (On 76'): N/A

Savinho (On 77'): N/A

Nathan Ake (On 88'): N/A

Oscar Bobb (On 88'): N/A

Manchester United player ratings at Manchester City

Altay Bayindir: 6

Luke Shaw: 5 — His worst performance in a while, a step slow against City’s ravenous attackers.

Matthijs de Ligt: 6.5 — Brought bite to a fight with Haaland, ringing up a game-high five tackles.

Leny Yoro (Off 62'): 6 — Nothing fancy, nothing farcical.

Noussair Mazraoui (Off 62'): 7 — Very good in the duel, almost certainly removed down to fitness precautions following an injury layoff.

Patrick Dorgu: 7.5 — Probably United’s MOTM from a dour day. Involved in everything and drew four fouls as a menace on one side.

Manuel Ugarte (Off 80'): 5.5 — Should good range of passing and was physical in the midfield, but was overshadowed by opponents.

Bruno Fernandes: 5.5 — Lost Foden on City’s opener and did very little else.

Bryan Mbeumo: 7 — Bright and the biggest threat to deliver a goal.

Amad Diallo: 6

Benjamin Sesko (Off 80'): 6 — Did not have much of any service.