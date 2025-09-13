 Skip navigation
Martin Odegaard injury news — Arsenal captain forced off again

  
September 13, 2025

Arsenal lost captain Martin Odegaard to injury early on against Nottingham Forest, as he appeared to suffer another shoulder injury.

MORELatest from Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Odegaard was forced off against Leeds United in August with a shoulder issue, but before the international break he recovered to be fit enough to come on as a sub at Liverpool.

Martin Odegaard injury news — Latest update

However, just a few minutes into the game at home against Forest on Saturday he fell and landed awkwardly and was getting treatment as he was holding his right shoulder.

Odegaard tried to carry on but couldn’t continue and was eventually subbed off a few minutes later.

Youngster Ethan Nwaneri replaced Odegaard and Mikel Arteta and Arsenal fans will be hoping Odegaard hasn’t seriously injured himself as it appears to be another shoulder issue.