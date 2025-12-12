 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Cowboys v Detroit Lions
How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
NFL 2025 Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Travis Etienne stays hot
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Joshua Jefferson leads No. 4 Iowa State back from 13-point deficit in 66-62 win over Iowa

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndlovecomp_251210.jpg
Highlights: Love races to phenomenal 2025 season
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?
nbc_pft_chiefsplayoffs_251212.jpg
How likely are the Chiefs to miss playoffs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dallas Cowboys v Detroit Lions
How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
NFL 2025 Week 15 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Travis Etienne stays hot
Syndication: The Ames Tribune
Joshua Jefferson leads No. 4 Iowa State back from 13-point deficit in 66-62 win over Iowa

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndlovecomp_251210.jpg
Highlights: Love races to phenomenal 2025 season
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?
nbc_pft_chiefsplayoffs_251212.jpg
How likely are the Chiefs to miss playoffs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch No. 23 Nebraska vs No. 13 Illinois: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

  
Published December 12, 2025 09:00 AM

This Saturday, December 13, features a thrilling Big Ten men’s basketball doubleheader on Peacock. The action tips off at 2:00 PM ET when the Marquette Golden Eagles take on the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers. Then, at 4:00 PM, it’s No. 23 Nebraska vs No. 13 Illinois.

See below for more information on how to live stream both games and find out how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

NCAA Basketball: Auburn at Arizona
Arizona takes No. 1 in AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll, Iowa State up to No. 4, Gonzaga into top 10
Arizona took over the top spot in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll on Monday, a reward for a perfect start to the season that includes a quartet of wins against ranked foes, including a lopsided victory over Auburn last weekend.

Nebraska:

The Cornhuskers improved to 10-0 with a dominant 90-60 victory against the Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday night, matching their best start in program history. Senior forward Rienk Mast led Nebraska with 17 points and 10 rebounds. He was one of five players to finish in double figures.

Redshirt freshman Braden Frager finished with 15 points and 6 rebounds off the bench. Junior forwards Pryce Sandfort and Berke Buyuktuncel each scored 14 points, while senior guard Sam Hoiberg added 12.

Illinois:

Illinois defeated Ohio State 88-80 on Tuesday night in the team’s second straight win. Freshman guard Keaton Wagler led the way for the Fighting Illini, scoring a career-high 23 points. Freshman forward David Mirkovic finished with 22 points and 9 rebounds. This was his ninth time scoring in double figures this season.

Junior guard Andrej Stojakovic added 17 points, 4 rebounds, and an assist, making 7-of-7 from the free throw line.

How to watch Nebraska vs Illinois:

  • When: Saturday, December 13
  • Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock this Saturday?

  • Marquette vs No. 6 Purdue - 2:00 PM ET on Peacock

Is Arizona a deserving AP Poll No. 1 in Week 6?
Is Arizona a deserving AP Poll No. 1 Week 6?
Evan Turner and Jordan Cornette discuss the latest AP Poll and whether Arizona or Michigan deserve to be top dog in the country.

How do I watch college basketball games on NBC and Peacock?

Sign up here to get access to our NBC Sports on Peacock Channel as well as all of our live sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of new & hit movies and TV shows, including Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC and Bravo. There’s always something new to discover. Eligible students can sign up to receive a special Peacock student discount offer for $2.99/Month.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.