How to watch No. 23 Nebraska vs No. 13 Illinois: Live stream info, preview for Saturday’s game

This Saturday, December 13, features a thrilling Big Ten men’s basketball doubleheader on Peacock. The action tips off at 2:00 PM ET when the Marquette Golden Eagles take on the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers. Then, at 4:00 PM, it’s No. 23 Nebraska vs No. 13 Illinois.

See below for more information on how to live stream both games and find out how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.



Nebraska:

The Cornhuskers improved to 10-0 with a dominant 90-60 victory against the Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday night, matching their best start in program history. Senior forward Rienk Mast led Nebraska with 17 points and 10 rebounds. He was one of five players to finish in double figures.

Redshirt freshman Braden Frager finished with 15 points and 6 rebounds off the bench. Junior forwards Pryce Sandfort and Berke Buyuktuncel each scored 14 points, while senior guard Sam Hoiberg added 12.

The Huskers shut down the Badgers in their B1G opener 😤@HuskerMBB’s 90-60 victory is the largest Nebraska win over Wisconsin in their series history 👀 pic.twitter.com/0etKNuqPHJ — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 11, 2025

Illinois:

Illinois defeated Ohio State 88-80 on Tuesday night in the team’s second straight win. Freshman guard Keaton Wagler led the way for the Fighting Illini, scoring a career-high 23 points. Freshman forward David Mirkovic finished with 22 points and 9 rebounds. This was his ninth time scoring in double figures this season.

Junior guard Andrej Stojakovic added 17 points, 4 rebounds, and an assist, making 7-of-7 from the free throw line.

How to watch Nebraska vs Illinois:

When: Saturday, December 13

Saturday, December 13 Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock this Saturday?

Marquette vs No. 6 Purdue - 2:00 PM ET on Peacock

Is Arizona a deserving AP Poll No. 1 in Week 6?

