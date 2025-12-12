 Skip navigation
How to watch Burnley vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published December 12, 2025 06:01 AM

Burnley boss Scott Parker will meet beloved club Fulham for the first time as a Premier League manager when the Clarets host the Cottagers at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Parker played for Fulham from 2013-17 and was their manager from 2019-2021, getting the Cottagers promoted to the Premier League in 2020. He’s since boosted Bournemouth and Burnley last season to the top flight.

WATCH Burnley v Fulham

He’ll have little time to truly enjoy the occasion if things go poorly, as Burnley have lost six successive Premier League matches after starting with an acceptable 3W-1D-5L record. And the losses have not told the same tale. There are three home losses without a goal scored, but they’ve also taken West Ham to the limit in a 3-2 loss and fought through a red card last week before falling 2-1 at Newcastle.

Fulham enter in no great shakes either, though. It’s been fits, starts, and streaks for Marco Silva this season. They’ve twice won back-to-back games but followed the first pair with four-straight losses and have fallen 5-4 to Man City and 2-1 to Crystal Palace after the second two-win run.

On paper Fulham are favorites to get all three points, and Silva knows he’s got a run of Festive Fixtures which give the Cottagers a chance to move up the table; Nottingham Forest visits next, followed by games at West Ham and Crystal Palace.

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Burnley v Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday
Venue: Turf Moor — Lancashire
TV Channel: NBC
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Axel Tuanzebe (unspecified), Lucas Pires (suspension), Kyle Walker (suspension), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee), Bashir Humphreys (muscular)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Muniz (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Antonee Robinson (knee)

Burnley v Fulham prediction

Injuries and suspensions have hit Burnley hard at the moment, and the club is relying on veteran goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to keep them in games. Fulham do not have a powerful attack but have been improved of late. Burnley 1-2 Fulham.