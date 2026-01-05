How to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

A massive game in the relegation scrap takes place on Tuesday as struggling West Ham host Nottingham Forest.

WATCH — West Ham v Nottingham Forest

The Hammers are in the relegation zone and four points from safety (and Forest) as they haven’t won in nine and were hammered 3-0 at bottom club Wolves last time out. Nuno Espirito Santo, who started this season in charge of Forest, is in real danger of being sacked by West Ham soon if things don’t improve.

Sean Dyche’s Forest have lost four games in a row and were beaten 3-1 at Aston Villa on Saturday as they’re right back in the relegation scrap after an upturn in results in November and early December.

For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Nottingham Forest, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch West Ham vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (January 6)

Venue: London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

West Ham team news, focus

Malick Diouf and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are away at AFCON, while Jean Clair-Todibo and Lucas Paqueta are struggling with injuries. Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville are tasked with leading West Ham’s counters and at the other end they have to start defending crosses and set-pieces better.

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Ibrahim Sangare and Willy Boly are away at AFCON while Chris Wood, Ryan Yates and now John Victor are out. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Dan Ndoye are doubts. Matz Sels will come back in to start in goal, while Forest need to be more clinical with the big chances they create on the counter and set pieces if they want to pull clear of the relegation scrap.

West Ham vs Nottingham Forest prediction

This will be a tense, edgy encounter and it will be about who finishes off counters better. West Ham are struggling for confidence and Forest will prevail. West Ham 2-3 Nottingham Forest.