How to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Ange Postecoglou has no soft landing spot in his Nottingham Forest debut, as the Tricky Trees head to the Emirates Stadium for a Week 4 match-up with Arsenal on Saturday.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss is back in the Premier League following Forest’s sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo during the international break.

Forest went 1-1-1 in August and are readying for a Europa League campaign with a new boss and a raft of transfers.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are bidding to bounce back from their first loss of the season, a 1-0 setback at Liverpool that was anything but back-and-forth.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are aiming to win every trophy on offer, and certainly that means minimal losses at home.

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: The Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Kai Havertz (knee - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Ben White (undisclosed), Christian Norgaard (undislosed), William Saliba (ankle - MORE)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Nicolas Dominguez (knee)

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Is a new manager bounce likely when the coaching change is not due to player unrest or poor results? Forest also have a load of new players, and there’s really no reason to think Forest’s switch is going to be pay immediate gains or subtract anything major, either. The Tricky Trees have enough to challenge Arsenal, who are without some key pieces — Saka, Havertz, and seemingly William Saliba. The Gunners are still heavy favorites here. Arsenal 1-2 Nottingham Forest.