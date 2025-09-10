 Skip navigation
Seattle Storm v Washington Mystics
What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for September 8-11
NFL: Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints
Jameson Williams, Omarion Hampton, Jayden Reed headline Week 2's Regression Files
nbc_nas_bristolplayoffspromo_250908.jpg
Bristol weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck and ARCA

nbc_pft_micah_defend_250910v2.jpg
Parsons sheds light on how to defend Daniels
nbc_pft_powerrankings_250910.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DET, KC fall Week 2, LAC rise
nbc_pft_purdy_250910.jpg
Why Cousins is QB to watch amid Purdy injuries

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Seattle Storm v Washington Mystics
What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch for September 8-11
NFL: Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints
Jameson Williams, Omarion Hampton, Jayden Reed headline Week 2’s Regression Files
nbc_nas_bristolplayoffspromo_250908.jpg
Bristol weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck and ARCA

nbc_pft_micah_defend_250910v2.jpg
Parsons sheds light on how to defend Daniels
nbc_pft_powerrankings_250910.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DET, KC fall Week 2, LAC rise
nbc_pft_purdy_250910.jpg
Why Cousins is QB to watch amid Purdy injuries

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published September 10, 2025 08:27 AM

Ange Postecoglou has no soft landing spot in his Nottingham Forest debut, as the Tricky Trees head to the Emirates Stadium for a Week 4 match-up with Arsenal on Saturday.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss is back in the Premier League following Forest’s sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo during the international break.

WATCH — Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Forest went 1-1-1 in August and are readying for a Europa League campaign with a new boss and a raft of transfers.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are bidding to bounce back from their first loss of the season, a 1-0 setback at Liverpool that was anything but back-and-forth.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are aiming to win every trophy on offer, and certainly that means minimal losses at home.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday
Venue: The Emirates Stadium — North London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Kai Havertz (knee - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Ben White (undisclosed), Christian Norgaard (undislosed), William Saliba (ankle - MORE)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Nicolas Dominguez (knee)

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction

Is a new manager bounce likely when the coaching change is not due to player unrest or poor results? Forest also have a load of new players, and there’s really no reason to think Forest’s switch is going to be pay immediate gains or subtract anything major, either. The Tricky Trees have enough to challenge Arsenal, who are without some key pieces — Saka, Havertz, and seemingly William Saliba. The Gunners are still heavy favorites here. Arsenal 1-2 Nottingham Forest.