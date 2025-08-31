William Saliba injury news — Latest as Arsenal lose key center back early vs Liverpool

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jonah Tong and Payton Tolle have arrived to much fanfare
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Practice
What to watch for in tonight’s Southern 500 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Takeaways from Week 1 of College Football: Arch Manning, Alabama have work to do

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ynwa_250831.jpg
WATCH: ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ against Arsenal
nbc_golf_thitikulkorda2_250830.jpg
Thitikul and Korda exchange great shots in Boston
nbc_pl_nfwhu_250831.jpg
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham MWK 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jonah Tong and Payton Tolle have arrived to much fanfare
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Practice
What to watch for in tonight’s Southern 500 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Takeaways from Week 1 of College Football: Arch Manning, Alabama have work to do

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ynwa_250831.jpg
WATCH: ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ against Arsenal
nbc_golf_thitikulkorda2_250830.jpg
Thitikul and Korda exchange great shots in Boston
nbc_pl_nfwhu_250831.jpg
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham MWK 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

William Saliba injury news — Latest as Arsenal lose key center back early vs Liverpool

  
Published August 31, 2025 12:00 PM

William Saliba lasted less than five minutes of Arsenal’s big match with Liverpool at Anfield, a cause for massive concern at the North London club.

Arsenal’s star center back was engaged with Hugo Ekitike, an aerial duel not exhibiting anything particularly offensive at first glance but causing a lower left leg injury to Saliba.

MORE — Liverpool vs Arsenal live updates, stream link

The French center back, 24, slumped to the turf in agony and required treatment from a trainer before leaving the match for Cristhian Mosquera.

Further replays indicated that Ekitike may have caught the outside of Saliba’s boot, but even slow motion reviews proved nothing conclusive.

The Gunners were already playing without Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz, while another injury to Martin Odegaard is keeping the captain on the bench.

William Saliba injury news, history

A non-contact injury to the ankle or foot can certainly be dicey, and we’ll await Mikel Arteta’s post-match reaction for an update.

Saliba has been pretty durable in his time with the Gunners. He missed the final two months of the 2022-23 season with a back injury, but otherwise only missed multiple matches on one occasion — a January hamstring ailment last season.

The 28-times capped France back has appeared in 136 games for Arsenal, scoring seven goals.