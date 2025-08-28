How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday in a monster clash between the two favorites to win the Premier League title.

Arne Slot’s reigning champs Liverpool have had a tricky start to the season but have found a way to win both of their opening games late on, as their last-gasp 3-2 win at Newcastle on Monday was as impressive as it was concerning. Some star attackers went missing during the game as Liverpool were overrun by 10 players for most of it and similar defensive issues out wide continue to impact Liverpool’s control on games. Still, they have two wins from two and Hugo Ekitike looks like the real deal.

Arsenal have yet to concede a goal and have two wins from two too, with Mikel Arteta’s side hammering Leeds 5-0 at home last weekend and showed off their set-piece dominance. Viktor Gyokeres also scored a double to underline his improving sharpness and Arsenal look the real deal after a brilliant summer of spending was topped off by the signing of playmaker Eberechi Eze. The Gunners did lose Bukayo Saka to injury, with Martin Odegaard coming off against Leeds too, but if there was ever a time to make a statement about the strength of their squad and their title ambitions, this game is it.

For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs Arsenal, check out PST's live blog coverage below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (August 31)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Liverpool team news, focus

Slot continues to try out options at right back with Frimpong out injured and Conor Bradley only just returning to fitness. The latter struggled when he came on at Newcastle. That could mean Curtis Jones or Joe Gomez start at right back, as they will likely be up against Eberechi Eze on his Arsenal debut. Good luck. In attack Florian Wirtz has yet to really dazzle but fellow new signing Hugo Ekitike has been clinical. Ryan Gravenberch made a big difference during the first 60 minutes of his first appearance of the season at Newcastle, while Liverpool need to get Mohamed Salah in the game early and often and it will be intriguing to see who he’s up against on his flank. Teenager Rio Ngumoha, just 16, scored the winner at Newcastle on his Premier League debut and is pushing for regular minutes as he looks a really talent.

OUT: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Alexis Mac Allister (fitness)

Arsenal team news, focus

The Gunners have injury issues already this season with Saka out, but the hamstring injury he suffered against Leeds isn’t as bad as first feared and he should be back in a few weeks. Still, it’s a huge loss and so too is Kai Havertz. But Arteta is confident a summer of heavy, and impressive, spending should prove just how much Arsenal have kicked on. Eze is in line to come straight in and make his debut, while if Odegaard isn’t fit they have plenty of options in central midfield as Ethan Nwaneri, Mikel Merino or even Leandro Trossard could start. Defensively Arsenal look as solid as ever, while youngsters Max Dowman (just 15) and Nwaneri have impressed early in the season. Arsenal are also getting used to playing to the strengths of Viktor Gyokeres and if they can time the balls into him on the break well, it will give Liverpool’s shaky looking defense big problems.

OUT: Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Gabriel Jesus (knee), Kai Havertz (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Martin Odegaard (shoulder), Christian Norgaard (other), Ben White (other)

Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction

This feels like it’s going to be tight and tense and may not have as many chances as previous meetings. But I expect a statement win from Arsenal as they make the most of Liverpool’s shaky defense. Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal.