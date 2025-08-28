Liverpool vs Arsenal predicted lineups: Possible XI’s, team news, analysis,

A monster clash is coming up at Anfield this Sunday as the two title favorites meet and the Liverpool vs Arsenal predicted lineups are up in the air.

MORE — Preview, prediction, how to watch Liverpool v Arsenal

That’s due to form, injuries and some new signings struggling a little to start the season as both Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta have plenty of options but need to get some big decisions right.

Yes, it’s still very early in the season, but making a statement in this game is huge for both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Check out the Liverpool vs Arsenal predicted lineups below, with team news and tactical analysis on who Slot and Arteta could start.

Liverpool predicted lineup

——- Alisson ——-

—- Bradley —- Konate —- Van Dijk —- Kerkez —-

—— Gravenberch —- Szoboszlai ——

—— Salah —— Wirtz —— Gakpo ——

——- Ekitike ——-

The main selection dilemma for Liverpool is at full back, especially on the right. Jeremie Frimpong is out injured, so Conor Bradley is the obvious choice to start. But the Northern Irish defender has only just come back from injury himself and looked very rusty against Newcastle on Monday. Could Slot throw in another shock and start Curtis Jones at right back, just like he did with Dominik Szoboszlai starting there on Monday? Joe Gomez is another option but it seems like Bradley will get the nod. However, don’t be surprised if Jones starts there. In midfield the duo of Ryan Gravenberch and Szobszolai seem locked in as Alexis Mac Allister has been struggling with an injury. And in attack the front four will be rolled out again with Slot surely wanting more from new star signing Florian Wirtz. Striker Hugo Ekitike has been excellent, while 16-year-old Rio Nguhoma was the hero off the bench and will play his part.

Arsenal predicted lineup

——- Raya ——-

—- Timber —- Saliba —- Gabriel —- Calafiori —-

—— Merino —- Zubimendi —- Rice —-

—- Madueke —- Gyokeres —- Eze —-

Arsenal’s back four picks itself but Arteta does have a big decision to make. Does Myles Lewis-Skelly come in at left back over Riccardo Calafiori to try and match the speed and trickery of Mohamed Salah? Calafiori has had a brilliant start to the season, but MLS could match up slightly better against Salah. In midfield, if Martin Odegaard is out (he’s touch and go with a shoulder injury) then Mikel Merino will likely get the nod due to his experience and extra defensive cover. Christian Norgaard has been struggling with a knock but may also start, while Ethan Nwaneri will be in the conversation but it will be first off the bench to change the game. Noni Madueke will start on the right with Bukayo Saka out injured, while Viktor Gyokeres will start up top and is settling in much better. Eberechi Eze is ready to start and it would be great to see him make his debut on the left and cut inside. Gabriel Martinelli may start on the left to help double up on Salah defensively, but Eze would be the pick if Arsenal want to go for it from the start.