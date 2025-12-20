 Skip navigation
How to watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published December 20, 2025 09:10 AM

Fulham host Nottingham Forest on Monday with both aiming to kick on and up the table.

WATCH Fulham v Nottingham Forest

Marco Silva’s side 3-2 won at Burnley last weekend in a thriller and they have become the great entertainers in the league, with plenty of goals in recent games. Harry Wilson is in fine form in attack but Fulham are now focused on improving defensively.

Forest battered Spurs 3-0 last weekend to continue their resurgence. Sean Dyche’s side have won four of their last six games and are just two points behind Fulham heading into this game.

For live updates and highlights throughout Fulham vs Nottingham Forest, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Fulham vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday (December 20)
Venue: Craven Cottage — West London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Fulham team news, focus

Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze are away at AFCON, while Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon are out and Saka Lukic is a doubt.

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Ryan Yates, Chris Wood and Ola Aina are injured, while Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangare are away at AFCON. Taiwo Awoniyi and Matz Sels are doubts, while Nicolas Dominguez is back.

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest prediction

This feels like it’s going to be a really tight game, with both teams really good on the counter. It will end even. Fulham 2-2 Nottingham Forest.