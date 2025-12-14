 Skip navigation
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published December 14, 2025 07:47 AM

Nottingham Forest host Tottenham Hotspur at the City Ground on Sunday aiming to get back to winning ways and push away from the relegation zone.

WATCH Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur

Sean Dyche’s side had a big win in the Europa League at Utrecht in midweek but they were hammered at Everton last weekend and despite a general upturn in results they are still just above the relegation zone. They’ve lost two of their last three games.

Spurs had a big win at home against Brentford last weekend and followed that up with another win in the Champions League in midweek against Slavia Prague. Thomas Frank has had his critics early on but Spurs are improving defensively and have found a more direct style of play which is working well for them in attack.

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (December 14)
Venue: City Ground — Nottingham
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur score: Kick off, 9am ET

Nottingham Forest lineup

John Victor; Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Savona; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Igor Jesus

Tottenham Hotspur lineup

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Gray, Bentancur; Richarlison, Simons, Kudus; Kolo Muani