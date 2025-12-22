Skip navigation
Watch Now
PL Update: Jimenez guides Fulham past Forest
December 22, 2025 05:53 PM
Paul Burmeister, Stephen Warnock, and Danny Higginbotham analyze how Fulham secured all three points against Nottingham Forest in a critical win for the Cottagers in Matchweek 17.
11:07
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 17
08:06
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 17
03:48
Jimenez’s penalty gives Fulham lead over Forest
10:06
PL Update: Villa strike a spark against Man United
12:18
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man United MWK 17
01:38
Rogers blasts Villa 2-1 in front of Man United
01:10
Cunha drills Man United level with Aston Villa
01:51
Rogers’ worldie gives Villa lead over Man United
10:12
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Crystal Palace MWK 17
01:11
Devenny converts penalty to put CP on the board
56
Stach’s free kick gives Leeds’ fourth v. Palace
11:07
Extended HLs: Everton v. Arsenal MWK 17
01:21
Ampadu pounces on loose ball for Leeds’ third goal
58
Calvert-Lewin tucks away LEE first goal against CP
59
Calvert-Lewin’s sneaky header gives LEE 2-0 lead
04:10
ARS lead EVE through Gyokeres’ penalty kick
13:01
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Liverpool MWK 17
01:18
Romero sees second yellow for kicking Konate
01:59
Richarlison gives Spurs lifeline v. Liverpool
01:20
Ekitike’s towering header doubles Liverpool’s lead
01:08
Isak, Wirtz combine to put LIV up ahead of TOT
02:57
Simons sent off for challenge on Van Dijk
09:27
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Sunderland MWK 17
09:59
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Burnley MWK 17
08:17
Extended Highlights: Wolves v. Brentford MWK 17
10:31
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. West Ham MWK 17
01:24
Lewis-Potter nets brace with calm finish v. Wolves
01:13
Broja heads in late equalizer for Burnley
01:34
Semenyo drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Burnley
01:15
Haaland slots home Man City’s third over West Ham
02:44
Silva reflects on Fulham’s massive win over Forest
03:09
Jimenez enjoys pressure as Fulham’s penalty-taker
02:23
Fulham get ‘vitally important’ win over Forest
01:29
Jackson back injury could have massive impact
01:22
Burrow will be in great spot against the Cardinals
01:27
What to expect in CLE backfield with Judkins out
05:48
NFL and PL fantasy MVPs, festive fixtures preview
09:15
12 days of Scheffler: AP Invitational win 2022
07:54
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win
01:40
Herro misses fourth straight game with toe injury
02:22
Red Sox land catcher Contreas from Cardinals
02:04
Murakami has to improve on ‘contact issues’ in MLB
01:11
Lakers’ Dončić left game Saturday with leg injury
01:36
How to navigate Zubac injury for Clippers
03:22
Can Arsenal hold off surging Manchester City?
03:06
Bucs offense struggles in division loss to CAR
06:36
Ornstein details Anderson’s potential summer move
02:24
2025 Highlights: OSU’s Smith is ‘built different’
10:29
Jaguars impress in double-digit win vs. Broncos
14:44
Jaguars QB Lawrence playing his best football
13:29
Burleson breaks down NFL catch rule
06:50
Warren and Gainwell decimate Lions defense in win
02:42
Best bets for 49ers vs. Colts in MNF matchup
02:21
Burrow and Brown torched the Dolphins’ defense
02:17
‘Not worried’ about Allen after rough fantasy game
05:05
LV’s Jeanty has massive game vs. Texans defense
12:13
Preview: CFP quarterfinals ‘should be awesome’
05:11
What should CFP do with the Group of 5?
09:41
Can Young to still be ‘the guy’ for Hawks?
04:04
Herbert, Chargers offense spark in win over Dallas
