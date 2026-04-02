Mets at Giants Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 2

The New York Mets (3-3) and the San Francisco Giants (2-4) meet on MLB TV as apart of a small four-game slate on Thursday. This is the start of a three-game series between the two.

Robbie Ray will start for the Giants as he searches for his first win of the season. Ray went 5.1 innings and permitted two earned runs on five hits against the Yankees in a 3-0 loss. Since then, the Giants are 2-2 and have been outscored 15-14.

David Peterson gets the nod for the Mets after his stellar debut against the Pirates. Peterson pitched 5.1 innings of no run baseball with six hits allowed. The Mets won 4-2 in extra innings, but have gone 1-3 since that point eight total runs scored.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Mets at Giants

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Time: 9:45 PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Mets at the Giants

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: New York Mets (-124), San Francisco Giants (+106)

Spread: Mets -1.5 (+136), Giants +1.5 (-164)

Total: 7.5

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Giants

Thursday’s pitching matchup (April 2): David Peterson vs. Robbie Ray

Mets: David Peterson

2026 Stats: 5.1 IP, 0-0. 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 3Ks, 2 BB



Giants: Robbie Ray

2026 Stats: 5.1 IP, 0-1, 3.38 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 4Ks, 0 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!

The Mets’ Bo Bichette is hitting .111 with three hits over 27 at-bats

The Mets’ Juan Soto is hitting .346 with 9 hits over 26 at-bats

The Giants’ Patrick Bailey is hitting .111 with two hits over 18 at-bats

The Giants’ Luis Arraez is hitting .304 with seven hits over 27 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Braves at Giants

The Mets are 3-3 ATS this season

The Giants are 1-5 ATS this season

The Mets are 5-1 to the Under this season

The Giants are 3-1-2 to the Under this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Braves and the Giants

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Mets and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Mets at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 7.5

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