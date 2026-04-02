Braves vs. Diamondbacks prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 2

The Braves (4-2) and the Diamondbacks (3-3) open a four-game series tonight in Phoenix. Atlanta took two of three earlier this week against the Athletics including 5-1 yesterday to close out the series. Chris Sale improved to 2-0 allowing one run on one hit over six innings and Drake Baldwin continued his torrid start at the plate driving in four with a couple hits. The sophomore backstop is now hitting .318 on the season.

Meanwhile, Arizona squeaked past the Tigers yesterday in Phoenix, 1-0. Zac Gallen outdueled Tarik Skubal. The veteran threw six innings of four-hit shutout ball to even his record this season at 1-1. Corbin Carroll’s first inning blast off Skubal proved to be the difference.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Date: Thursday, April 2, 2026

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, BravesVision, DBACKS.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Braves vs. Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of FanDuel:

Moneyline: Atlanta Braves (-118), Arizona Diamondbacks (-102)

Spread: Braves -1.5 (+129) / Diamondbacks +1.5 (-156)

Total: 8.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for April 2:



Braves: Reynaldo Lopez

Season Totals: 6.0 IP, 0-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 3K, 2 BB

Reynaldo Lopez Season Totals: 6.0 IP, 0-0, 1.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 3K, 2 BB White Sox: Ryne Nelson

Season Totals: 4.2 IP, 0-0, 7.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 4K, 3 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Drake Baldwin already has 3 HRs this season and is hitting .318 (7-22)

already has 3 HRs this season and is hitting .318 (7-22) Mauricio Dubon is 7-17 (.412) through 5 games this season

is 7-17 (.412) through 5 games this season Matt Olson has struck out 9 times in 23 ABs

has struck out 9 times in 23 ABs Corbin Carroll has hit safely in 5 of 6 games this season with 7 hits in 21 ABs (.333)

has hit safely in 5 of 6 games this season with 7 hits in 21 ABs (.333) Ryne Nelson allowed 2 HRs in his previous start (3/27 at LA Dodgers)

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

McCullers Jr. worth adding after nine-K outing Eric Samulski explores what fantasy managers should take away from Lance McCullers Jr.'s nine-strikeout performance against the Red Sox, sharing why caution is advised moving forward with the veteran arm.

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Braves vs. Diamondbacks

The Braves are 4-2 on the Run Line this season

The Diamondbacks are 5-1 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 4 times in Arizona’s 6 games this season (4-2)

The OVER has yet to cash for Atlanta this season (0-6)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Braves and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on either side on the Run Line.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 8.5.

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