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Robot strike zone will create winners and losers among pitchers, batters who earned human calls
Scottie Scheffler, the Masters
Scottie Scheffler withdraws from Texas Houston Open
Syndication: Palm Beach Post
Tiger Woods to play TGL match final for his Jupiter Links with a title on the line

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KD passes MJ for fifth on all-time scoring list
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Kellogg on how this March Madness has unfolded
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Everton exploit Chelsea’s ‘fragility’ in 3-0 rout

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Watch Now

Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 31

March 24, 2026 10:18 AM
Relive the biggest moments from every Premier League fixture in Matchweek 31.

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07:06
PL RAW: Forest stun relegation rivals Spurs
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04:34
PL Update: Forest put Spurs in relegation danger
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10:26
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 31
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01:14
Gibbs-White drills Forest 2-0 in front of Spurs
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01:29
Awoniyi makes it 3-0 for Forest against Spurs
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11:33
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Nottingham Forest MWK 31
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01:18
Jesus nets Forest’s opener against Spurs
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01:26
Watkins doubles Aston Villa’s lead over West Ham
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12:31
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. West Ham Matchweek 31
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01:21
McGinn’s ‘glorious’ strike gives Aston Villa lead
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01:43
Gordon capitalizes on Sunderland’s error
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01:18
Talbi equalizes for Sunderland against Newcastle
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01:36
Brobbey smashes Sunderland ahead in 90th minute
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14:58
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Sunderland Matchweek 31
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11:21
PL Update: Brighton stun Reds, Everton rout Blues
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11:01
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Brentford Matchweek 31
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01:42
Beto dinks Everton 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
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02:04
Beto nutmegs Sanchez to make it 2-0 for Everton
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11:02
Extended HLs: Everton v. Chelsea Matchweek 31
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01:58
Ndiaye’s belter gives Everton 3-0 lead v. Chelsea
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03:08
Jimenez lifts Fulham 3-1 ahead of Burnley
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12:29
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Burnley Matchweek 31
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01:21
Flemming stuns Fulham to give Burnley lead
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01:17
Wilson blasts Fulham 2-1 ahead of Burnley
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01:06
King strikes Fulham level with Burnley
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01:15
Welbeck heads Brighton in front of Liverpool
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01:02
Kerkez punishes Brighton to bring Liverpool level
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02:18
Welbeck’s brace gives Brighton lead over Liverpool
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12:30
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Liverpool Matchweek 31
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11:23
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59
KD passes MJ for fifth on all-time scoring list
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11:59
Kellogg on how this March Madness has unfolded
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15:10
Everton exploit Chelsea’s ‘fragility’ in 3-0 rout
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11:03
Moyes reflects on ‘brilliant’ return to Everton
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25:04
Analyzing Spurs’ lackluster showing against Forest
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04:29
Wemby is making his case for MVP
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11:13
Earle ‘shocked at the performance’ by Spurs
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12:03
Arsenal ‘didn’t lay a glove’ on Man City
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21:41
Rosenior, Slot feeling immense pressure to deliver
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02:36
DeVito becomes Maye’s backup quarterback
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04:51
Gibbs the early favorite for OPOY
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09:38
Pittman Jr. on Rodgers: I think he wants to play
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11:37
Simms’ draft WR rankings: Boston on top
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11:58
Why do Cowboys always run into contract trouble?
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06:07
Who is the best wide receiver in the NFL?
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07:53
What does JSN’s new deal mean for Pickens?
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08:57
What’s next for Rodgers and Steelers?
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11:30
Seahawks reward JSN with historic new deal
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09:54
Seahawks did the ‘smart thing’ by retaining JSN
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03:07
Will Seahawks get a new deal done with Darnold?
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01:33
HLs: Camara rains down nine 3s in Blazers’ win
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02:01
Wembanyama makes his case for league MVP
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01:20
Warriors increase intensity to rally against Mavs
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01:22
Analyzing Flagg’s decision to pass on final play
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01:59
Highlights: Warriors outlast Mavericks in OT
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Eye for the Game: Spurs defense dominates Heat
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Scal: Wemby on the border of breaking the NBA
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Spurs are a ‘big time team’ playing with humility
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01:56
Highlights: Spurs extinguish Heat on the road
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01:07
Wemby: Spurs are doing ‘the invisible work’