 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Foster Griffin
Foster Griffin and Nationals finalize 1-year, $5.5 million contract
Jeff McNeil
Mets jettison Jeff McNeil in trade to A’s, follows departures of Alonso, Nimmo and Díaz
Willson Contreras
Red Sox acquire All-Star first baseman Willson Contreras from Cardinals for three young righties

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_251222.jpg
PL Update: Jimenez guides Fulham past Forest
nbc_pl_mw17allgoals_251222.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 17
GettyImages-2252571239.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 17

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Foster Griffin
Foster Griffin and Nationals finalize 1-year, $5.5 million contract
Jeff McNeil
Mets jettison Jeff McNeil in trade to A’s, follows departures of Alonso, Nimmo and Díaz
Willson Contreras
Red Sox acquire All-Star first baseman Willson Contreras from Cardinals for three young righties

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_251222.jpg
PL Update: Jimenez guides Fulham past Forest
nbc_pl_mw17allgoals_251222.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 17
GettyImages-2252571239.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 17

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Mohamed Salah’s stoppage-time goal completes Egypt comeback in AFCON opener (video)

  
Published December 22, 2025 05:51 PM

Mohamed Salah kept his cool deep in stoppage time to complete a Man of the Match performance and Egypt comeback as the Pharoahs came back to beat Mozambique 2-1 at the Africa Cup of Nations opener in Morocco on Monday.

Zimbabwe’s Prince Dube had given Zimbabwe, FIFA’s 129th ranked men’s side, a shock halftime lead by Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush drew favored Egypt level in the 64th minute.

MORECurrent AFCON standings | By Way of Africa Series

Egypt was still set for a mere point when they won a couple of desperation loose balls in stoppage time and Nantes forward Mohamed Mustafa headed the ball to Salah inside the box.

Salah got on the right side of his man and lunged quicker than the defender to force a left-footed shot inside the near post and give the Egyptians all three points.

The 33-year-old “Egyptian King” now has 63 goals for his country in 108 caps. His next cap will move him into a tie for 10th all-time in Egypt caps, and Salah is now six goals away from matching his current national team coach, Hossam Hassan, for the national team record.

Wouldn’t it be sweet if Salah managed that during this tournament, or even in the AFCON Final?

Mohamed Salah’s stoppage-time goal completes Egypt comeback in AFCON opener (video)