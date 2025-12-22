Mohamed Salah kept his cool deep in stoppage time to complete a Man of the Match performance and Egypt comeback as the Pharoahs came back to beat Mozambique 2-1 at the Africa Cup of Nations opener in Morocco on Monday.

Zimbabwe’s Prince Dube had given Zimbabwe, FIFA’s 129th ranked men’s side, a shock halftime lead by Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush drew favored Egypt level in the 64th minute.

MORE — Current AFCON standings | By Way of Africa Series

Egypt was still set for a mere point when they won a couple of desperation loose balls in stoppage time and Nantes forward Mohamed Mustafa headed the ball to Salah inside the box.

Salah got on the right side of his man and lunged quicker than the defender to force a left-footed shot inside the near post and give the Egyptians all three points.

The 33-year-old “Egyptian King” now has 63 goals for his country in 108 caps. His next cap will move him into a tie for 10th all-time in Egypt caps, and Salah is now six goals away from matching his current national team coach, Hossam Hassan, for the national team record.

Wouldn’t it be sweet if Salah managed that during this tournament, or even in the AFCON Final?

Mohamed Salah’s stoppage-time goal completes Egypt comeback in AFCON opener (video)