How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

It’ll be a colossal six-pointer in the Premier League title race to close out 2025 on Tuesday (3:15 pm ET), when leaders Arsenal host 3rd-place (and surging) Aston Villa in north London.

WATCH — Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Arsenal (42 points) have been top of the table for the majority of the season thus far but Aston Villa (39 points) inserted themselves into the conversation back on Dec. 6, when they beat the Gunners 2-1 at Villa Park by way of Emiliano Buendia’s 94th-minute winner. Unai Emery’s side has won 12 of their last 13 games and after winning none of their first five and not scoring their first PL goal until the 427th minute of their season. Since they started scoring, only Manchester City (2nd place - 40 points) have scored more goals than Villa (with a mind-boggling record of 35 in 14 games), as Morgan Rogers (7 goals, 3 assists) Ollie Watkins (5 and 1) lead the way once again.

The loss to Aston Villa earlier this month ended Arsenal’s 11-game unbeaten run, but it was the disappointing draws against Sunderland and Chelsea that left the door open for Emery, their former manager. Whether it’s a matter of creating chances or converting them — and it’s been each at various times this season — the Gunners are the ones struggling to score goals now, with Own Goal leading the way of late (three of their last five goals via own goal, plus one more from the penalty spot), even if it was enough to scrape one-goal wins over Wolves, Everton and Brighton.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:15 pm ET, Tuesday

Venue: Emirates Stadium

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Arsenal team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Max Dowman (ankle), Ben White (hamstring) Cristhian Mosquera (ankle - MORE), Kai Havertz (knee - MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Jurrien Timber (undisclosed), Riccardo Calafiori (undisclosed)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (suspension), Matty Cash (suspension), Evann Guessand (international duty - AFCON), Pau Torres (calf), Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Ross Barkley (unspecified)

Arsenal vs Aston Villa prediction

Kamara’s absence is a big, big loss for Villa in this one. Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and the rest of the Arsenal midfield should control the game and find it easier to get the ball into the final third without one of the PL’s best ball-winners standing in their way. Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa.