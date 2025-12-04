How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Aston Villa, who have won four on the spin, will be full of confidence as they host Premier League leaders Arsenal at Villa Park on Saturday

WATCH — Aston Villa v Arsenal

Unai Emery’s side won a thriller at Brighton on Wednesday, fighting back from 2-0 down to go 4-2 up and eventually they held on for a 4-3 win. Villa’s attack is firing again and if they can improve defensively, they may even sneak their way into this title race as they sit in third in the table and just six points behind Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s much-changed Arsenal were professional in their 2-0 home win against Brentford on Wednesday as they kept their five-point lead atop the table with minimum fuss. Arsenal have struggled against Villa in recent seasons and with injuries piling up, it will be intriguing to see if squad players keep on stepping up.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday (December 6)

Venue: Villa Park — Aston, Birmingham

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Aston Villa team news, focus

Emiliano Martinez pulled out of the win at Brighton in the warm up and despite an early mistake for Brighton’s opener, Marco Bizot came in and made a big stop late on to secure the win. Ollie Watkins scored a double and looked sharp, while Villa have an impressive array of options in midfield and attack. Only Ross Barkley and Tyrone Mings are out with injuries.

Arsenal team news, focus

Declan Rice hobbled off late on against Brentford but it seems like he will be fine, while Cristhian Mosquera had to be subbed off in the first half as Arsenal lost another center back to injury with William Saliba and Gabriel still out. That means Jurrien Timber could line up at center back with Ben White at right back. Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard are still out, while Gabriel Jesus has been on the bench and is working his way back to fitness after a long time out. Arteta rotated heavily against Brentford but the likes of Saka, Eze, Timber and Gyokeres should all start in this one.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal prediction

This feels like a draw and Arsenal will probably be okay with this given how much their squad has been stretched in recent weeks. Aston Villa 1-1 Arsenal.