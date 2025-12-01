How to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Brighton and Hove Albion hope to keep up their quiet top-four run when in-form Aston Villa hit the Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

The Seagulls have lost just once since mid-September and are currently boasting a four-match unbeaten run after wins over Leeds, Brentford, and Nottingham Forest plus a draw at Palace. Three of those matches have featured clean sheets after Fabian Hurzeler’s men allowed in goal or more in each of their first nine matches.

That’s put Brighton 22 points, above sixth-place Sunderland on goal differential and ahead of big names Man United, Liverpool, and Spurs.

Villa are no shrinking violet (claret), though, having brushed off a poor start to the season to pull into fourth place with 24 points.

Unai Emery’s Villans have won seven-of-eight in Premier League play, the lone blemish a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool. They are getting contributions from all parts of the roster, and their last win came with a brilliant Boubacar Kamara goal in a 1-0 defeat over Wolves in a West Midlands derby.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Kaoru Mitoma (foot), James Milner (muscular), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Georginio Rutter (unspecified), Tom Watson (knock)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Andres Garcia (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (unspecified)

Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction

This could be a lot of fun, as Hurzeler tries to further improve his tactical credentials with an outfoxing of Emery. The Villans have more finishers, but that could be offset a bit by Brighton’s home field. The Seagulls are 4W-2D at home in the league this season and could kick off a stretch that sees them play 3-of-4 at the Amex in fine fettle. Brighton 1-1 Aston Villa.