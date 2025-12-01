 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jimmy Snuggerud
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident
Virginia Cavaliers
NC State and Virginia are set to open the 2026 college football season in Brazil
Mark Stoops
Kentucky fires SEC’s longest-tenured coach in Mark Stoops in his 13th season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_helsley_251201.jpg
Helsley an ‘intriguing’ fantasy RP with Orioles
nbc_roto_young_251201.jpg
Is ‘inconsistent’ Young a viable fantasy option?
nbc_roto_mclaurin_251201.jpg
McLaurin a clear fantasy WR2 after strong return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jimmy Snuggerud
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident
Virginia Cavaliers
NC State and Virginia are set to open the 2026 college football season in Brazil
Mark Stoops
Kentucky fires SEC’s longest-tenured coach in Mark Stoops in his 13th season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_helsley_251201.jpg
Helsley an ‘intriguing’ fantasy RP with Orioles
nbc_roto_young_251201.jpg
Is ‘inconsistent’ Young a viable fantasy option?
nbc_roto_mclaurin_251201.jpg
McLaurin a clear fantasy WR2 after strong return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published December 1, 2025 11:05 AM

Brighton and Hove Albion hope to keep up their quiet top-four run when in-form Aston Villa hit the Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

The Seagulls have lost just once since mid-September and are currently boasting a four-match unbeaten run after wins over Leeds, Brentford, and Nottingham Forest plus a draw at Palace. Three of those matches have featured clean sheets after Fabian Hurzeler’s men allowed in goal or more in each of their first nine matches.

WATCH — Brighton v Aston Villa

That’s put Brighton 22 points, above sixth-place Sunderland on goal differential and ahead of big names Man United, Liverpool, and Spurs.

Villa are no shrinking violet (claret), though, having brushed off a poor start to the season to pull into fourth place with 24 points.

Unai Emery’s Villans have won seven-of-eight in Premier League play, the lone blemish a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool. They are getting contributions from all parts of the roster, and their last win came with a brilliant Boubacar Kamara goal in a 1-0 defeat over Wolves in a West Midlands derby.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brighton vs Aston Villa, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brighton vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday
Venue: The Amex Stadium — East Sussex
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Brighton team news, focus

OUT: Kaoru Mitoma (foot), James Milner (muscular), Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Georginio Rutter (unspecified), Tom Watson (knock)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Andres Garcia (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Ross Barkley (unspecified)

Brighton vs Aston Villa prediction

This could be a lot of fun, as Hurzeler tries to further improve his tactical credentials with an outfoxing of Emery. The Villans have more finishers, but that could be offset a bit by Brighton’s home field. The Seagulls are 4W-2D at home in the league this season and could kick off a stretch that sees them play 3-of-4 at the Amex in fine fettle. Brighton 1-1 Aston Villa.