Mikel Arteta reaction: Arsenal manager on stunning late defeat at Aston Villa - ‘It is painful’

Mikel Arteta shared his reaction after his Arsenal side lost 2-1 at Aston Villa on Saturday, as they conceded the winning goal in the 95th minute.

Villa took the lead through Matty Cash in the first half in a very open game but Arsenal fought back well and equalized through Leandro Trossard.

Just when it looked like the Gunners would push to win it, Villa improved late on and substitute Emiliano Buendia scored with virtually the last kick of the game to grab a huge win for Villa.

The defeat for Arsenal was just their second in 22 games in all competitions this season and Arteta look dejected as he applauded the Arsenal fans at the final whistle.

Here’s the Mikel Arteta reaction, who reflected on a ‘painful’ defeat to Villa.

Asked by TNT Sports in the UK on how he sums up the match: “In the manner it happened at the end it is really difficult to take. In the first half we had moments, obviously had the best chance after a foul on Riccy [Calafiori] that Watkins goes through. After that we started to control the game and have some good situations. You are always on the edge, especially when you don’t manage the ball well when you regain it, and we didn’t do that very well in the first half. In the second half we started really well. Scored a goal and we were really dominant. But then we had periods again where the same issue appeared and then we didn’t have the dominance and we allowed the open spaces, we gave two balls away ourselves to the opponent which could have cost us the game before actually the goal. Last kick of the game we have the chance with the cross from Declan for Noni and Viktor. We don’t score. Goal kick long, second ball, clear the ball, individual action. The ball comes inside the box and you end up losing it. It is painful.”

On neither side having control in the second half: “I think it’s the manner that we play, the quality on the pitch, the moment somebody beats his own man and a duel the space is open. They are really good at that. Credit to them for what they do. They are a really good side. We had our moments to go on and scored the second goal. We were very, very close a few times and at the end after 18 games unbeaten, which is a long run, you need to lift up and go again.”

On a missed opportunity in title race as they played first this weekend: “Yes, but every week is going to be like this. We are 18 games unbeaten and still the margins are so small. This is what we have to do. We have to focus on ourselves. Certain standards today, particularly individually we didn’t reach that level. The effort was absolutely there. Use that pain to go again. That is football.”

On how you ensure this defeat does not impact the good momentum, particularly momentum: “Because the consistency levels we showed with everything that happened to us has been incredible. I have no arguments to think otherwise.”