 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal
How A.J. Dybantsa’s resilience led No. 10 BYU to Big 12-opening win over Kansas State
NCAA Football: Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
Wisconsin gets quarterback in transfer portal, lands Colton Joseph from Old Dominion
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?

Top Clips

nbc_w2rc_dakars1intvs_260104.jpg
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 1
nbc_pl_pepdeskrxn_250104.jpg
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
nbc_pl_enzoreese_250104.jpg
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Topeka Capital-Journal
How A.J. Dybantsa’s resilience led No. 10 BYU to Big 12-opening win over Kansas State
NCAA Football: Old Dominion at Virginia Tech
Wisconsin gets quarterback in transfer portal, lands Colton Joseph from Old Dominion
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?

Top Clips

nbc_w2rc_dakars1intvs_260104.jpg
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 1
nbc_pl_pepdeskrxn_250104.jpg
Guardiola discusses dropping points to Chelsea
nbc_pl_enzoreese_250104.jpg
James: Chelsea ‘fought as a team’ against Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Josko Gvardiol injury update: Manchester City, Croatia star suffers leg injury vs Chelsea

  
Published January 4, 2026 01:47 PM

Manchester City star Josko Gvardiol needed help to get off the pitch after suffering a painful right leg injury versus Chelsea on Sunday.

Gvardiol, 23, was going stride-for-stride with Malo Gusto and his right ankle seemed to react awkwardly as he made a lunge toward the ball. Whether it’s an ankle strain or something even lower — a scary thought — it doesn’t look good at all.

MORE — Man City v Chelsea recap, video highlights

Gvardiol quickly signaled to the bench and had to be replaced in the 52nd minute, heading directly down the tunnel after getting help from a trainer and Reece James to limp heavily to the sidelines.

He was replaced by Abdukhodir Khusanov, as Gvardiol was already playing center back instead of his preferred left back due to injuries in City’s outfit. Later, Ruben Dias also left the match through injury.

Josko Gvardiol injury news: Manchester City, Croatia star suffers lower leg injury vs Chelsea

We’ll share any updates from Pep Guardiola as soon as he shares them, but so far there’s just this short sound bite.

“Apparently it doesn’t look good,” Guardiola said. “We will see tomorrow. I think they will be on the sidelines for a few weeks.”

Gvardiol missed the first three games of this Premier League season but has otherwise been ever-present aside from the occasional rest day.

He played 37 times for City last season and only missed a month during his first season despite an ankle ligament tear.

The 46-times capped Croatian is one of the best center backs on Earth and any prolonged absence would affect the Premier League title race in a big way.