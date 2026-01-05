 Skip navigation
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Australian Open tune-up tournament in Adelaide
Jamie Benn
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn gets stitches after hitting face on ice, likely out for next games
Don Mattingly
Phillies hire Don Mattingly as bench coach, reuniting him with GM son Preston

Falcons have intriguing offense for next HC
Curry ‘showing love’ by wearing WNBA star’s shoes
Unpacking Collier’s injury, Unrivaled predictions

Tyler Mahle finalizes 1-year contract with Giants

  
Published January 5, 2026 04:02 PM
Marlins' Fairbanks a 'top 15' closer in fantasy
December 29, 2025 02:43 PM
Eric Samulski analyzes Pete Fairbanks' decision to sign with the Miami Marlins as a free agent, detailing how the move makes him a top 15 closer in fantasy baseball.

SAN FRANCISCO — Free agent right-hander Tyler Mahle has finalized to a one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, who have been building their pitching staff this offseason.

The team announced the deal. San Francisco also added right-hander Adrian Houser on a two-year, $22 million contract that includes a 2028 club option. Reliever Jason Foley signed a one-year, $2 million contract.

The 31-year-old Mahle went 6-4 with several career-highs last season for Texas: a 2.18 ERA, opponents’ batting average against (.218), OPS against (.593), and home runs per nine innings (0.52) with a minimum of 10 starts.

He missed more than two months, from June 12 to Sept. 18, with fatigue in his pitching shoulder.

Mahle is coming home to California. He was selected by the Reds in the seventh round of the 2013 draft from Westminster High School and has pitched part of nine major league seasons for Cincinnati, Minnesota and the Rangers.