How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Arsenal’s third-straight London derby sees the Gunners hoping to get back to winning ways as they return home and host Brentford on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have dropped points twice in their last three Premier League outings, the most recent one being a confounding 1-1 draw with 10-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

WATCH — Arsenal v Brentford

The schedule refuses to relent for Arsenal even if Brentford aren’t as strong a foe as the last three of Spurs, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea. The Gunners have one fewer day’s rest than Brentford, who’ve played just one game in the period Arsenal have played three.

Brentford beat Burnley 3-1 on Saturday to give them five wins from their last eight Premier League matches. The Bees have delivered a respectable start to life after Thomas Frank, as first-time boss Keith Andrews is pushing the right buttons and Igor Thiago’s goal total has only been bettered by Erling Haaland.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Brentford, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Venue: Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Arsenal team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: William Saliba (knock - MORE), Leandro Trossard (leg), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh - MORE), Kai Havertz (knee - MORE)

Brentford team news, focus

OUT: Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (torn ACL), Josh Dasilva (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Igor Thiago (unspecified)

Arsenal vs Brentford prediction

The Bees’ powerful attack has been enough to overcome their sometimes-leaky back line more often than not, but this is a pretty big request as Arsenal are getting healthier up front and will be ornery following the Chelsea draw. The Emirates will back their boys, and their boys should reward that faith. Arsenal 2-1 Brentford.