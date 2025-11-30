 Skip navigation
William Saliba injury news: Arsenal star center back out vs Chelsea

  
Published November 30, 2025 10:22 AM

Premier League leaders Arsenal have lost yet another key player to injury, as William Saliba was not available for their trip to Chelsea in a huge London derby and Gunners fans will be sweating on the latest injury news on their star French defender.

With Gabriel already out, Saliba being injured was the last thing Arsenal fans would have wanted to see.

MOREWatch Chelsea v Arsenal live, updates, video, analysis

Saliba played the full 90 minutes in Arsenal’s 3-1 win against Bayern Munich on Wednesday and there were no talks of an injury for the center back.

William Saliba injury news

But when Arsenal’s team was announced on Sunday, Saliba was not in the squad. It was quite something that the Gunners managed to keep this news quiet.

Arsenal have confirmed that Saliba was missing due to “a knock in training” which is a massive blow.

This is a massive blow and means first-year Premier League center backs Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie start together, as Gabriel is still out injured. Gabriel and Saliba are the best central defensive partnership in the Premier League, and probably the world, and this is a huge loss for Arsenal.

But they bought Mosquera and Hincapie for this very reason and both have done really well when filling in this season. But this is a huge ask for them against an in-form Chelsea.