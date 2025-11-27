How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction, full details

Chelsea and Arsenal collide in west London on Sunday in a massive game at the top of the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea have won five of their last six in the league and beat Barcelona 3-0 at home in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, as they’ve now won three games in a row in all competitions without conceding a goal. This is a massive test for this young Chelsea side but Maresca has rotated expertly in recent weeks and they will be focused on cutting the gap to leaders Arsenal to just three points.

But Arsenal are in majestic form with Mikel Arteta’s side beating Bayern Munich 3-1 at home in the Champions League on Wednesday just a few days after shellacking Spurs 4-1 in the derby. With plenty of key players coming back from injury, the Gunners look so strong and are expected to extend their lead further atop the Premier League and Champions League tables in the coming months. They go to Chelsea knowing a win will take them nine points clear of perhaps their biggest title rivals this season. Is it too early to call this a six-pointer?

Chelsea team news, focus

Cole Palmer is pushing hard to make this game as he continues to train with a protective covering after suffering a fractured toe just as he’d recovered from a groin injury which has kept him out for the last few months. Maresca is without Levi Colwill for the rest of this season, while Romeo Lavia is the only other key player missing through injury. There are so many ways Maresca could line up but Reece James at right back with Malo Gusto in midfield alongside Moises Caicedo worked well against Liverpool and could bamboozle Arsenal a little. Estevao is pushing hard to start in attack, while Joao Pedro will surely come in up top after being rested in midweek.

Arsenal team news, focus

Arteta suddenly has a whole host of options to choose from and Arsenal’s squad continues to be the star of the season. Cristhian Mosquera stepped in admirably in midweek, while Riccardo Calafiori (assist), Noni Madueke (goal) and Gabriel Martinelli (goal) all contributed massively off the bench. Strikers Gabriel Jesus, Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz are all close to returning from injury, while Martin Odegaard returned in midweek and will likely come off the bench again. It seems likely that Arteta will go with the same starting lineup as the win against Spurs last week, but Leandro Trossard is a doubt after coming off against Bayern. Arsenal will likely start Mikel Merino playing out of position up top and Piero Hincapie will start as the left-sided center back as Gabriel is out injured for at least another few weeks.

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction

This is such a tough one to call. Arsenal are the favorites, but Chelsea are in great form too and both teams will be full of confidence after big midweek wins in the Champions League. I’m going to sit on the fence. Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal.