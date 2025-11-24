How to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Chelsea host Barcelona on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge in what promises to be a brilliant UEFA Champions League encounter.

This fixture evokes so many wonderful Champions League memories with classic games and stunning individual moments from superstars littering fixtures between these two in this competition over the years.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea are in great form, winning five of their last six in the Premier League and they’ve won their last three without conceding a goal. Injuries have impacted Chelsea throughout this season and they’ve missed some big players. But this young side are in the Premier League title race and are also adapting well to life back in the Champions League, even if a heavily-rotated side drew at Qarabag last time out. This clash against Barcelona is the biggest test for Maresca so far and it will be intriguing to see how they approach it as their young side usually just go for it.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona do that too, and like Chelsea they have so many talented youngsters. The reigning La Liga champions reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League last season but lost in thrilling fashion to Inter Milan. Drama and taking risks sums up this Barca side and they have won two of their four Champions League games so far (their only loss was 2-1 to PSG) as they drew their last outing 3-3 at Club Brugge and it could’ve been 7-7. Their high defensive line causes problems for them at the back but their incredible attackers always look like scoring bunches of goals.

How to watch Chelsea vs Barcelona live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (November 25)

Venue: Stamford Bridge — West London

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Chelsea team news, focus

After recovering from his groin injury, Cole Palmer remains out as he fractured his toe after subbing it at home. Chelsea have a couple of other injury concerns as Romeo Lavia remains out and Levi Colwill is a long-term absentee. Moises Caicedo was rested at the weekend and he will come back into the team and be so important in stopping the flow of Barcelona’s incredible attackers. With Arsenal coming in a huge league game on Sunday at Stamford Bridge, Maresca may rotate his side a little but it’s very likely the majority of his key players will start against Barca.

Barcelona team news, focus

Flick has so many options in attack but the trio of Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford seem certain to start. He also has Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Raphinha to call on if needed. Not bad... Midfield has also been key to Barca’s success over the last 12 months with Frenkie de Jong controlling games but Pedri has been struggling with an injury and is a doubt. Defensively Barca need to stop the counter attacks as much as they can because Chelsea are particularly strong in that area with Estevao, Garnacho, Neto and Gittens all ready to pounce. Speaking of spectacular wingers: Barcelona’s Brazilian star Raphinha made his long-awaited return from injury at the weekend and is likely to come off the bench in this game.

Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction

This feels like it’s going to be a particularly bonkers game and Barcelona’s forwards are more experienced and will make the most of what will surely be an end-to-end encounter. Chelsea 2-3 Barcelona.