How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

New boys Burnley host title-chasing Chelsea on Saturday aiming to grab a statement win and climb up the table after the international break.

WATCH — Burnley v Chelsea

Scott Parker’s Burnley have been pretty decent so far this season, but haven’t necessarily got the results their performances have deserved. They’ve lost games narrowly at home to Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal and they’ve been very competitive. The Clarets lost 3-2 at West Ham before the break and they are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference. But they are tough to play against at Turf Moor, with seven of their 10 points so far this season coming at home.

Chelsea have had a strange start to the season as injuries have impacted Enzo Maresca’s side heavily. But they’re only six points off leaders Arsenal and have won four of their last five Premier League games. They brushed aside Wolves 3-0 before the international break and the last few weeks has given Maresca’s squad plenty of time to recover as key players, such as star playmaker Cole Palmer, are close to returning from injury.

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday (November 22)

Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Burnley team news, focus

This Burnley side are very settled under Scott Parker and Zian Flemming has been leading the line superbly up top. Burnley whip in plenty of crosses for him to attack and keep an eye out for former Chelsea midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu who has been very impressive breaking forward from midfield for the Clarets since his permanent move from Stamford Bridge in the summer. Zeki Amdouni, Connor Roberts and Jordan Beyer are all long-term absentees.

Chelsea team news, focus

It seems like we are still a few weeks away from Cole Palmer returning, while Chelsea have plenty of other injury issues to focus on. Romeo Lavia is out again, which is a big blow as he provided valuable cover to the excellent Moises Caicedo. Benoit Badiashille could be back which would be a boost to numbers in defense, while the duo of Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez picked up knocks against Wolves but should be fine. Maresca could start Joao Pedro up front with Estevao underneath him and the duo of Neto and Alejandro Garnacho out wide. Or Liam Delap could start up top with Joao Pedro in the No. 10 role.

Burnley vs Chelsea prediction

This feels like it will be a bit chaotic and Burnley will make it tough for Chelsea. But the Blues will find a way, probably off the bench, to break through. Burnley 0-2 Chelsea.