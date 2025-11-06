How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Chelsea host winless Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Saturday aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

WATCH — Chelsea v Wolves

Enzo Maresca’s Blues had a long trip to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday and a much-changed side coughed up a lead but then rescued a point in a 2-2 draw. They won 1-0 at Spurs last weekend thanks to a convincing performance and Maresca will be hoping for more of the same against struggling Wolves. They beat Wolves 4-3 at Molineux in a League Cup last 16 clash recently, but that was with a weakened side and they sat back when 3-0 up and gave away some sloppy goals.

Wolves have no manager and no wins through 10 games of the Premier League season as they sit bottom of the table on two points. Vitor Pereira was fired last weekend after they lost at Fulham and Wolves are in a terrible mess with fans protesting against the owners after another summer of selling star players. Wolves are already eight points from safety and even though it’s still early in the season, relegation looks extremely likely.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Wolves check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday (November 8)

Venue: Stamford Bridge — London

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com & Stream live on Peacock

Chelsea team news, focus

Injuries continue to be an issue for Maresca as Chelsea lost Romeo Lavia to yet another issue early on at Qarabag in midweek. Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashille remain out in defense, while Chelsea are hopeful star playmaker Cole Palmer will return after the international break. Pedro Neto should be fit to play against his former club after a small issue, so he will likely start out wide with Estevao and Alejandro Garnacho both scoring at Qarabag in midweek and pushing hard to start.

Wolves team news, focus

Rodrigo Gomes and Matt Doherty are injured, while center back Emmanuel Agbadou is suspended after being sent off last week at Fulham. This is all about damage limitation for Wolves and if they can sit in and defend well and grab a point, they will be absolutely delighted.

Chelsea vs Wolves prediction

This feels like a very straightforward home win for Chelsea who will swarm all over a Wolves side massively lacking in confidence. Chelsea 3-1 Wolves.