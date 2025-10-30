How to watch Fulham vs Wolves live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

A huge game towards the bottom of the Premier League table takes place on Saturday as Fulham host Wolves at Craven Cottage.

Two Portuguese managers are under pressure.

Marco Silva’s Fulham are in terrible form, losing four-straight games in the Premier League and they have just eight points from their first nine games of the season following their 2-1 defeat at Newcastle last weekend. They’ve been right in all of the games they’ve lost but Fulham are just missing out in the key moments at both ends of the pitch (especially late in games) as Silva looks fed up with bad luck, poor finishing and some woeful defensive mistakes. Fulham have enough quality to pull clear from the lower echelons of the table but they have to get back to being solid and efficient. On the plus side they’ve reached the last eight of the League Cup where they travel to Newcastle for a spot in the semifinals.

Wolves are the only Premier League team yet to win a game this season as they lost 3-2 at home to Burnley last weekend and huge scenes of unrest were sparked at the full time whistle. Wolves fans have constantly been chanting against their board and owners after a summer of selling big players, and now manager Vitor Pereira is getting plenty of stick too. He got involved with the fans after the defeat to Burnley last weekend and that never ends well. The pressure is on for Wolves and they desperately need a win at Fulham.

For live updates and highlights throughout Fulham vs Wolves, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Fulham vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Saturday (November 1)

Venue: Craven Cottage — West London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Fulham team news, focus

Goals have been a big problem for Fulham this season with just nine goals scored. Marco Silva has chopped and changed players in attack and midfield but nothing is really working and Fulham lack rhythm and zip. They also have to stop making big mistakes defensively as they are costing them dear late on in so many tight games. Adding to all of this is plenty of injuries piling up too. Raul Jimenez and Harry Wilson are struggling with injuries, while Rodrigo Muniz, Emile Smith Rowe, Antonee Robinson, Samuel Chukwueze and Joachim Andersen are all out.

Wolves team news, focus

Injuries aren’t an issue for Wolves, just a lack of solidity and general quality. They lost 4-3 at home to Chelsea in the League Cup in midweek so maybe they’ve finally proven they can score goals consistently. It’s just keeping them out at the other end which is the big problem. They’ve conceded the second-highest number of goals (19) in the league so far this season and scored the second fewest (7), so everything has been off for Pereira’s side. Playing at a team which has lost four-straight games is a huge opportunity for Wolves to get their first win of the season and after the ugly scenes last weekend, Pereira needs a win. Big time. He also needs Jorgen Strand Larsen to step up and lead the line and score goals and for the rest of Wolves’ team to defend properly.

Fulham vs Wolves prediction

This feels like it will be a really cagey game as both teams know the importance of getting a win. I think Fulham will get it as their luck will finally turn. Fulham 2-1 Wolves.