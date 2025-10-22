How to watch Newcastle vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Newcastle United hope that home, sweet home can help them restore their Premier League table hopes when Fulham visit St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies have been wonderful in the UEFA Champions League but uneven in the Premier League, winning just one of their last four PL games; That was at home to Nottingham Forest, and their only other league win also came at home (Wolves). The Magpies are a poor 0-3-1 away from SJP.

WATCH — Newcastle United v Fulham

Marco Silva’s Fulham are struggling to get positive results, though, and they’re even worse away from Craven Cottage. The Cottagers have lost three-straight away days since drawing at Brighton in Week 1, and they are losers of three-straight overall in the league following a 1-0 home loss to Fulham on October 18.

Fulham have scored just eight times through eight games, as injuries and inconsistency have plagued center forward Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Yoane Wissa (knee), Tino Livramento (knee), Lewis Hall (thigh), Harrison Ashby (thigh)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Sasa Lukic (unspecified), Rodrigo Muniz (knock), Kenny Tete (unspecified), Antonee Robinson (knee), Samu Chukwueze (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Cairney (lower back)

Newcastle vs Fulham prediction

Fulham are no pushovers and will like their chances given Newcastle had to play Benfica at midweek in the UEFA Champions League. And perhaps Marco Silva will surprise by starting Kevin and/or Emile Smith Rowe. Yet at the moment it feels like Newcastle should feel comfortable in the favorites role, and discomfort will come if they drop points on Saturday. If Howe has the program many believe him to have, this should really be nothing less than all three points. Newcastle 2-1 Fulham.