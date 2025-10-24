How to watch Wolves vs Burnley live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Wolves, the Premier League’s last remaining winless team, are already in must-win territory just nine games into the season as fellow relegation battlers Burnley visit Molineux Stadium on Sunday (10 am ET).

WATCH — Wolves vs Burnley

Vitor Pereira’s side has just two points, sits dead last in the table and is headed for a bit of unwanted history if they can’t turn things around quickly. No club has ever started back-to-back seasons without a win in its first 10 games, but that’ll be Wolves’ reality if they can’t beat Burnley this weekend or Fulham next week. Six straight wins in the springtime meant that Wolves finished 16 points above the relegation zone last season, but any such run is going to require a few more goals here and there (0.63 per game this season, compared to 1.42 last).

Burnley, meanwhile, are two points clear of the bottom-three after beating Leeds 2-0 last weekend. Unfortunately for the Clarets, both of their wins have come at home and they’re still searching for their first point away from Turf Moor. After visiting Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Manchester City and Aston Villa to open the campaign, a trip to Molineux might be just what Scott Parker’s side needs.

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Burnley, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Wolves vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10 am ET, Sunday

Venue: Molineux Stadium — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Watch live on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Leon Chiwone (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (illness), Hee-chan Hwang (unspecified)

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (knee), Connor Roberts (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Lyle Foster (thigh)

Wolves vs Burnley prediction

Two teams in the bottom-three for xG (both well below 1.0 per game), but Wolves have been miles better defensively (8th-best xGA) compared to Burnley, far and away the worst in the league (1.98 per game). Wolves 2-1 Burnley.