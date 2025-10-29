How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea stage the latest edition of a tremendous heated rivalry in North London on Saturday.

Spurs have a laundry list of injuries and an away midweek League Cup challenge with which to contend, but enter this affair with a three-point advantage on the Blues.

WATCH — Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

Thomas Frank’s hosts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have lost just twice through nine Premier League games and are five points back of leaders Arsenal heading into Week 10.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have stuttered in what was expected to be a dark horse’s bid to win the league. Enzo Maresca’s men started unbeaten in four but lost Cole Palmer early in Week 5 and have lost three of five.

The Blues are also dealing with a midweek League Cup match away from home, kicking off at 15 minutes before Spurs on Wednesday.

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 1:30pm ET Saturday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Spurs team news, focus

OUT: Archie Gray (calf), Destiny Udogie (knee), Ben Davies (thigh), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (undisclosed), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (knee), Kota Takai (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Cristian Romero (groin).

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Benoit Badiashile (muscular), Cole Palmer (groin - MORE), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea prediction

The Blues have better depth right now but it’s still oh-so-difficult to choose between these two sides. Spurs are home, and both teams are in the thick of a crazy stretch of schedule that touches three competitions. So how much of an advantage is North London in this one? Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Chelsea.