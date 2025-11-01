Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea player ratings: Moises Caicedo sparkles in visitors’ win

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur staged another tense, occasionally dicey Premier League affair on Saturday, with the visitors leaving Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with London derby honors and a 1-0 win.

Moises Caicedo was fantastic in the game and its lone goal, forcing a pair of Spurs errors before cueing up Joao Pedro with a clever pass.

Tottenham Hotspur struggled to asset itself in attack and again needed a few big saves from in-form goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario to keep them within striking distance.

So who shined, and who slumped in the player ratings department? Read on...

Tottenham Hotspur player ratings vs Chelsea

Guglielmo Vicario: 8.5 — The goal wasn’t particularly stoppable, and Vicario did well with everything that was within his purview. His stoppage-time save on Pedro was spectacular.

Djed Spence: 5.5 — Awful giveaway leading to Joao Pedro’s goal.

Kevin Danso (Off 60'): 6 — Wasn’t poor. Sacrificed for attacking hope late in the contest.

Micky van de Ven: 5 — Overcomplicated things by trying to out-dribble Caicedo after the latter had already outfoxed Spence.

Pedro Porro (Off 73'): 5.5 — Quite a bit off his standards while dealing with Garnacho and Cucurella.

Palhinha: 7 — Your standard strong, solid day from the Portuguese hard man.

Rodrigo Bentancur (Off 60'): 6.5 — Did his thing. A little fortunate to avoid further discipline for raking his studs down the ankle of Reece James.

Pape Matar Sarr (Off 73'): 7 — Very good and active defensively, piling up the game’s high in defensive contributions (13) at the time he exited the game. If the ask was production at the other end, he forgot the question.

Lucas Bergvall (Off 7'): N/A — Quite visibly suffered a head injury and the trainers/referee were right to give him the full analysis that led to his unwilling removal.

Mohammed Kudus: 8 — The best Spurs attacker by a mile (1.61km), Created multiple chances and connected on all of his passes through 70 minutes.

Randal Kolo Muani (Off 73'): 6 — A lonely day with one created chance on a mere 17 touches.

Subs

Xavi Simons (On 7', Off 73'): 7 — Busy, busy boy but his additions were minor to the attack when major was the ask.

Richarlison (On 60'): 6

Cristian Romero (On 60'): 7

Brennan Johnson (On 73'): N/A

Destiny Udogie (On 73'): N/A

Wilson Odobert (On 73'): N/A

Chelsea player ratings vs Spurs

Robert Sanchez: 7.5 — Was only asked to meet one moment of real danger but it was potentially lethal and the keeper snuffed it out. Good in the air.

Malo Gusto (Off 76'): 7 — Flew up and down the right side, keeping Spence and Simons off balance.

Wesley Fofana (Off 89'): 6.5 — A few rusty moments and a dodgy one, too, after a week away from match action.

Trevoh Chalobah: 8 — Strong in the duel with nine clearances and one particularly crucial intervention.

Marc Cucurella: 7 — He’s turned into a truly reliable veteran presence with the flair to change games.

Reece James: 6.5 — Did alright. Just missed with a curling effort that might’ve iced the game after the hour mark. We’ve seen him hit the same chance more than once in his career.

Moises Caicedo: 9 — His work on the goal was the sort of highlight players would beg to put on their career video. He strips Spence and Van de Ven, then totally fools multiple defenders with a silly show of agility in passing to Pedro. Oh, and he was also generally the best player on the pitch.

Pedro Neto (Off 85'): 7 — Took three shots but seems to be lacking confidence with the final ball. His most confident strike was parried by Vicario. His exit seemed precautionary than anything, but we’ll follow Enzo Maresca’s post-match for details.

Enzo Fernandez: 7 — A strong day all-around but imprecise in the final third. Snapped a shot at Vicario that could’ve well been an assist with an easy pass to his side.

Alejandro Garnacho (Off 66'): 7 — Created chances and was effervescent going forward. Final production still too low for such a one-dimensional player.

Joao Pedro: 8 — The goal wasn’t a stunner or anything, but it was overdue and Pedro put four of his four shot attempts on target in a productive day up top.