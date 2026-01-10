Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa: Spurs doomed by another sluggish start

Aston Villa easily built a 2-0 halftime lead on Spurs then had to hold on for a 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Spurs were sent off the pitch by boos after 45 minutes when Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers put the finishing touches on too-easy team goals for the visitors.

MORE — FA Cup 3rd round schedule & results

Spurs fought well in the second half, pulling a goal back through Wilson Odobert in the 54th minute, but ultimately couldn’t find the goal to force extra time.

Villa out-attempted Spurs 17-13 on the day while keeping 60% of the ball. They also put eight shots on target in the game while Tottenham Hotspur managed five.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa final score: 1-2

Emiliano Buendia 22', Morgan Rogers 45+3', Wilson Odobert 54'

Skirmish at the whistle!

It’s over in favor of Villa but the turmoil continues as Joao Palhinha needs to be separated Morgan Rogers.

Unsavory scenes to be sure.

Wilson Odobert goal — Spurs 1-2 Villa

Kolo Muani does so well with a physical takeaway in midfield, turning the ball up field.

He drives toward the box and finds Wilson Odobert on the right, with the ex-Burnley man blasting home.

Back in it 💪



Wilson Odobert fires into the bottom corner for @SpursOfficial to reduce the deficit.



📺 Watch live on @BBCMOTD and @footballontnt pic.twitter.com/u4bHI9PmZ1 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 10, 2026

Morgan Rogers goal — Spurs 0-2 Villa

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium rains more than a few boos down on their team, and their defenders are the focus.

Mathys Tel gives the ballaway on the left flank and then johs back while Malen gets the ball in the corner,

He drives inside to find Buendia, who flicks to Rogers for a fine finish.

Really poor from Spurs.

What a goal from Morgan Rogers! 🔥



He doubles Aston Villa’s lead against Spurs in the #EmiratesFACup.



📺 Watch live on @BBCMOTD and @footballontnt️ pic.twitter.com/6aABxHa5my — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 10, 2026

Randal Kolo Muani offside goal

Xavi Simons is the straw that stirs’ Spurs drink these days, and he’s sent Randal Kolo Muani behind the line.

The striker delivers a fine finish but was a half-yard offside.

Still 1-0 to the visitors into the 42nd minute.

Emiliano Buendia goal — Spurs 0-1 Villa

It’s a training drill.

Villa cut right through the middle of Spurs, with John McGinn turning a final third entry to Donyell Malen.

The Dutchman reverses to a blazing Emiliano Buendia, who buries his chance in the near post roof.

Spurs fans will not be pleased with that.

Into the roof of the net! 🔥



Emiliano Buendía gives @AVFCOfficial the lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



📺 Watch live on @BBCMOTD and @footballontnt pic.twitter.com/FojoWjlZmV — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 10, 2026

Tottenham Hotspur lineup

Vicario, Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Davies, Gray, Palhinha, Odobert, Simons, Tel, Richarlison

Aston Villa lineup

Bizot, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen, Bogarde, Kamara, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Malen

Spurs vs Aston Villa preview — by Andy Edwards

Aston Villa trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by just six points with 17 games left to play — hardly an insurmountable hill to climb — but the FA Cup represents the best chance for Unai Emery’s side to win a trophy this season, beginning with the premier tie of the third round on Saturday, away to struggling Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are once again languishing down in the bottom half of the table (14th) with Thomas Frank the latest head coach to come under intense scrutiny, but he might just fancy a cup run to get the fans back onside and buy himself a bit more time. The two sides met back in late October and it was Villa who came out on top, away from home, after Morgan Rogers and Emiliano Buendia each scored to complete a comeback and 2-1 victory. Since then, Spurs have lost twice as many PL games (6) as they have won (3) and are 16th in the form table, 15 places and 18 points behind Aston Villa (1st - 31 points).

Spurs team news, focus

OUT: Mohammed Kudus (groin), Pape Matar Sarr (international duty - AFCON), Lucas Bergvall (undisclosed), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Yves Bissouma (international duty - AFCON), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE) | QUESIONABLE: Destiny Udogie (hamstring)

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Amadou Onana (unspecified), Evann Guessand (international duty - AFCON), Ross Barkley (unspecified) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Emiliano Martinez (calf)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa prediction

If the contrast in form isn’t enough to sway you, let the injury/international duty list do the rest. Spurs’ inability to create (or finish) scoring chances makes them nearly impossible to pick at this point. Spurs 1-3 Aston Villa.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:45 pm ET, Saturday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Streaming: ESPN+