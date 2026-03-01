 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Primer: Will Darius Garland make his Clippers debut?
Olympics: Freestyle Skiing-Womens Dual Moguls
Jaelin Kauf leads another U.S. women’s dual moguls sweep
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
Relief Pitcher Sleepers for 2026 Fantasy Baseball

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jackintv_260228.jpg
Nicklaus discusses winning grand slams in career
Hammaker.jpg
Hammaker ends Yamaha’s reign on 250 class
TOMAC.jpg
Tomac earns historic eighth win at Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Primer: Will Darius Garland make his Clippers debut?
Olympics: Freestyle Skiing-Womens Dual Moguls
Jaelin Kauf leads another U.S. women’s dual moguls sweep
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
Relief Pitcher Sleepers for 2026 Fantasy Baseball

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jackintv_260228.jpg
Nicklaus discusses winning grand slams in career
Hammaker.jpg
Hammaker ends Yamaha’s reign on 250 class
TOMAC.jpg
Tomac earns historic eighth win at Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published March 1, 2026 07:07 AM

Arsenal host Chelsea in a big London derby on Sunday as the Gunners aim to keep their title dreams on track.

WATCH Arsenal v Chelsea

Mikel Arteta’s side won 4-1 at Spurs in the north London derby last weekend and Viktor Gyokeres is bang in form up top. Arsenal are dealing with the pressure of the situation pretty well and they will be hoping title rivals Man City slip up at Leeds ahead of this game. Arsenal have beaten Chelsea twice recently in the League Cup semifinals but both were tight games and they know this will be one of their toughest tests remaining en route to a possible title.

Chelsea slipped up at home to Burnley last weekend as Liam Rosenior’s side should have been well clear but after having Wesley Fofana sent off they ended up letting in a last-gasp equalizer. That has hit their top four hopes and despite all of Chelsea’s talent, silly defensive mistakes and a lack of clinical finishing is costing them dear.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (March 1)
Venue: Emirates Stadium — London
TV Channel: NBCSN/Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Arsenal team news, focus

Mikel Merino and Max Dowman remain out, while Kai Havertz, Ben White and Bukayo Saka are nursing injuries. It’s likely that Mikel Arteta will go with the same starting lineup as the win at Spurs last weekend but Martin Odegaard could come in for Eberechi Eze in midfield and Cristhian Mosquera could start at right back in place of Jurrien Timber given the latter has been having his minutes managed.

Chelsea team news, focus

Wesley Fofana is suspended after his silly red card against Burnley last weekend, which is a big blow for Chelsea’s defense. Marc Cucurella, Levi Colwill, Filip Jorgensen and Jamie Gittens are all out, while Romeo Lavia is building up his fitness and could feature. Estevao has a hamstring issue and is being monitored. Joao Pedro has been in excellent form up top, while Pedro Neto and Cole Palmer will cause Arsenal plenty of problems.

Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction

This feels like a really tricky game for Arsenal to negotiate and given Chelsea’s need for a win to boost their top four hopes, it should be an open, exciting game. A draw seems likely. Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea.