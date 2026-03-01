Liam Rosenior reaction — What did Chelsea boss say after another red card in loss to Arsenal?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
Olympics: Ice Hockey-Women Finals - Gold Medal Game
Olympic hockey stars appear on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ to be on ‘Tonight Show’
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Primer: Will Darius Garland make his Clippers debut?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260301.jpg
Saliba gives Arsenal 1-0 lead against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260301.jpg
Hincapie’s own goal brings Chelsea level
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260301.jpg
Timber makes it 2-1 for Arsenal against Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup during 2025-26 season; broadcast schedule
Olympics: Ice Hockey-Women Finals - Gold Medal Game
Olympic hockey stars appear on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ to be on ‘Tonight Show’
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Clippers
Fantasy Basketball Week 19 Schedule Primer: Will Darius Garland make his Clippers debut?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260301.jpg
Saliba gives Arsenal 1-0 lead against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260301.jpg
Hincapie’s own goal brings Chelsea level
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260301.jpg
Timber makes it 2-1 for Arsenal against Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Liam Rosenior reaction — What did Chelsea boss say after another red card in loss to Arsenal?

  
Published March 1, 2026 01:28 PM

Chelsea have now had seven players sent off in the Premier League this season after Pedro Neto was shown two yellow cards in the span of three minutes in the Blues’ 2-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Liam Rosenior has been in charge for seven games and Chelsea have finished with only 10 players twice now, in back-to-back games after Wesley Fofana was told to walk last weekend against Burnley.

ARSENAL 2-1 CHELSEA Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Liam Rosenior reaction, speaking after his side fought back from a goal down just before halftime and gave the game right back to Arsenal in the second half.

Liam Rosenior reaction — What did Chelsea boss say after another red card in loss to Arsenal?

We’ll have Rosenior’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.