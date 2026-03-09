How to watch Newcastle vs Barcelona live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

La Liga leaders Barcelona head to St. James’ Park for a UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg clash with Premier League mainstays Newcastle United on Tuesday.

The high-flying Blaugranas have a four-point lead over Real Madrid in Spain and earned the luxury of a bye through a UCL league phase that saw them go 5-1-2 including a 2-1 win over Newcastle at St. James’ Park. Their only losses came at home to PSG and away to Chelsea.

MORE — UEFA Champions League bracket, schedule

Newcastle have now been dumped out of the FA Cup and League Cup by Manchester City and their hopes of returning to Europe may hinge on an extremely unlikely run to the European Cup. The Magpies sit 12th in the Premier League, five points off seventh place and nine back of fifth and sixth.

Eddie Howe’s men could use the morale boost that would come with a good result in this first leg, as they’re in the thick of a brutal stretch of games that will send them to Chelsea on Saturday in the Premier League before a trip to Spain and a massive Tyne-Wear derby at SJP on March 22.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle United vs Barcelona, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Barcelona live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Tuesday (March 10)

Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle upon Tyne

TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Newcastle United team news, focus

The Magpies’ up-and-down season is coming off an up-and-down week as they followed up their 10-man win over Manchester United in the league with a disappointing 3-1 exit from the FA Cup at home to Manchester City. Midfielders Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Miley remain out while Fabian Schar is also injured and Valentino Livramento’s fitness is in question. St. James’ Park is usually a great place for a Newcastle performance but Sandro Tonali has been chewing up minutes without a ton of help in the midfield and Barca is some ask.

Barcelona team news, focus

Barca have won four-straight games in all competitions and Lamine Yamal’s excellent start to the new calendar year has been a huge part of it. The 18-year-old didn’t find the score sheet until his fourth game of 2026, but he’s dialed up 10 goals and four assists in his last 13 games and is again looking like a Ballon d’Or finalist. Barcelona’s injury list isn’t short, as Marc Casado’s joined Alex Balde, Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong, and (probably) Gavi as players unlikely to quite feature on Tuesday.

Newcastle United vs Barcelona prediction

Barca are slight favorites on the day and perhaps that’s largely because of the travel. Both teams played Saturday, so rest is pretty equal. The visitors will have an edge in attack and at the back but Newcastle have hope if Tonali and Joelinton can make Barca’s equally-hampered midfield feel out of its element. The Magpies will be happy if they can keep the tie alive after 90 minutes, and they just may do it. Newcastle 1-2 Barcelona.